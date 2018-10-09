Mountain Mike’s Pizza Opens 200th Restaurant

Family-Style Pizza Franchise Reaches Major Milestone with No Signs of Slowing Down

Newport Beach, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Mountain Mike’s Pizza, LLC, a leading California-based family-style pizza chain known for serving “Pizza the way it oughta be!®,” is proud to announce it has reached a major milestone with the opening of its 200th unit. The milestone location is in Sacramento, where the brand currently has 20 restaurants. With 12 new restaurants opened in multiple markets this year and four slated to open within the next few weeks, the Mountain Mike’s system has accelerated its growth pace and has plans to surpass 300 units within the next few years. Just last month, Mountain Mike’s brought on YUM Brands veteran Jim Metevier to help drive continued growth in system and franchisee sales and profitability.

“After 40 years of serving up superior pizza and being a go-to destination for family dining, we are proud to have reached this 200th store milestone during a very exciting time for the brand,” said Chris Britt and Ed St. Geme, Co-CEOs and principal owners of Mountain Mike’s Pizza, LLC. “There’s a strong demand in our target markets for a family-friendly pizza concept and, as proven by more than a decade of positive annual system sales growth, Mountain Mike’s continues to satisfy the group and family dining occasions where others fall short.”

Known for its welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere and community involvement, Mountain Mike’s serves up a signature experience that guests keep coming back for, like its legendary pepperoni pizza loaded with crispy, curly mini pepperonis. All 200 restaurants offer a menu of mouth-watering pizzas served on scratch-made dough that’s made in-house daily and topped with fresh, high-quality ingredients, like real whole milk mozzarella cheese, new bone-in wings, garlic sticks, jalapeño poppers, a robust all-you-can-eat salad bar, and a selection of wine and beer. While other national chains are focusing on delivery and take-out, Mountain Mike’s offers families those options plus a memorable dine-in experience complete with kids’ activities, arcade games, party rooms, and big screen TVs throughout; also making it the ideal spot for sports teams, family gatherings, group fundraising events and private parties alike.

The pizza industry generates roughly $45 billion in sales each year and has been labeled the fastest-growing segment of fast-casual restaurants. Mountain Mike’s continues to thrive within this competitive landscape with a standout menu that spans multiple dayparts, unique differentiators in family dining and a successful area development strategy. Earlier this year, the company announced its development agreement that will expand the brand’s presence in Southern California by more than 40 units over the next seven years.

“Because one of our main priorities is ensuring our franchise partners remain profitable, they continue to experience a healthy ROI which they turn around and invest back into our brand, propelling our growth. There’s no better case study than that!” continued Britt and St. Geme.

With a proven area development model perfected over the last four decades, Mountain Mike’s offers franchisees superior support including comprehensive employee training, new store opening programs, connecting with the strongest vendors, and identifying the best real estate opportunities. For experienced operators looking to diversify their franchise portfolio, Mountain Mike’s presents an attractive business opportunity to partner with an established brand on the rise. For more information about the Mountain Mike’s brand, locations, menu, and franchising opportunities, please visit www.mountainmikespizza.com.

After opening its inaugural restaurant in Palo Alto, California in 1978, Mountain Mike’s Pizza has become known for its inviting, family-friendly atmosphere and delicious pizza made using simple, fresh and quality ingredients. After four decades, Mountain Mike’s remains steadfast in its commitment to serve and deliver the freshest and tastiest pizzas on the West Coast, and has grown to 200 units in California, Oregon, Nevada and Utah. With a menu of superb pizza, wings, sides and more, as well as a fresh salad bar and selection of wine and beer, Mountain Mike’s offers a comfortable dine-in experience for lunch and dinner in addition to online ordering, takeout and delivery. For more of the latest, visit www.mountainmikes.com or check out Mountain Mike’s on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

