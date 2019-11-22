Mountain Mike’s Pizza Opens 12th Sacramento Location

Family-Friendly Pizza Spot Serves Up More Curly Pepperoni in the Strawberry Creek Shopping Center

Newport Beach, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Mountain Mike’s Pizza, LLC , a leading California-based family-style pizza chain known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis and Mountain-sized pizzas, is proud to announce the opening of its newest Sacramento location. Located in the Strawberry Creek Shopping Center on the corner of Bruceville Rd. and Cosumnes River Blvd., the new Mountain Mike’s Pizza makes the brand’s signature experience of enjoying “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be®” accessible to even more guests in the Sacramento area. The new location is serving up the brand’s full menu of mouth-watering pizzas served on dough that’s prepared in-house daily, bone-in wings available in four delicious flavors, garlic sticks, a robust all-you-can-eat salad bar, and a selection of both wine and beer.

“We’re excited to welcome guests to our brand new location on Bruceville Rd. in the Strawberry Creek Shopping Center, where we’re making it easier than ever for Sacramento locals to enjoy our legendary crispy, curly pepperoni pizza we know they love and crave,” said Sedrak Galstyan, franchisee of the new Sacramento Mountain Mike’s Pizza location. “Being an integral part of the community is a top priority for us now that we’re open, and we are grateful to have the opportunity to serve smiling pizza lovers every day as we carry on the Mountain Mike’s tradition of offering nothing but high quality, delicious food in a welcoming, family atmosphere.”

The new 3,800-sq. ft. restaurant offers the welcoming atmosphere Mountain Mike’s is known for and features the brand’s most updated restaurant design, a kids’ activity room with arcade games, granite table tops, a seated bar counter, a party room fit for over 80 guests and an outdoor patio. With big screen TVs throughout the dining room, this new location is the ideal spot for sports teams, family gatherings, group fundraising events and private parties alike. There’s pizza for everyone’s taste buds, including fan-favorite signature combinations, like The McKinley and Pike’s Peak, Mountain Mike’s signature crispy, zesty Pepperoni Pizza, as well as the freedom to “create your own” pizzas. Whether it’s dine-in, carry-out or delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to deliver on freshness, quality and value.

The new Mountain Mike’s restaurant is located at 8211 Bruceville Rd., Suite B-135, Sacramento, CA 95823and can be reached by telephone at 916-896-5651. Hours of operation are Sunday through Thursday 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. For additional information on Mountain Mike’s Pizza, visit www.mountainmikespizza.com .

About Mountain Mike’s Pizza

Since 1978, Mountain Mike’s Pizza has been serving “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!®” up and down the West Coast. Known for its legendary pepperoni pizza covered from edge to edge with mini crispy, curly pepperonis and its 20-inch Mountain-sized pizzas, Mountain Mike’s has been a popular choice for families for over 40 years. Each of the brand’s more than 200 locations across California, Oregon and Utah feature a welcoming yet modern family-friendly atmosphere complete with big screen TVs throughout and a kids’ activity area with arcade games, making it the ideal location for sports teams, family gatherings, group fundraisers and private parties. Mountain Mike’s Pizza is the Official Pizza of the San Francisco 49ers. With a menu of signature pizzas like Everest and The McKinley, boneless and bone-in wings, garlic bread, mozzarella sticks, a robust all-you-can-eat salad bar, and a selection of beer and wine, there’s something for everyone. Whether dine-in, carry-out or delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to deliver on freshness, quality and value. For a complete list of locations and the full menu, visit www.mountainmikespizza.com or follow Mountain Mike’s on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Contact:

Chelsea McKinney

Powerhouse Communications

949-261-2216

Chelsea@powerhousecomm.com