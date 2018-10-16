Mountain Mike’s Pizza Is Now Open in Ukiah

Family-Friendly Pizza Spot Continues to Grow in Northern California’s Wine Country

Newport Beach, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Mountain Mike’s Pizza, LLC, a leading California-based family-style pizza chain known for serving “Pizza the way it oughta be®,” is proud to announce it has opened the doors to its first Ukiah, California location. The new restaurant’s opening makes Mountain Mike’s menu of mouth-watering pizzas served on dough that’s prepared in-house daily, new bone-in wings, garlic sticks, jalapeño poppers, a robust all-you-can-eat salad bar, and a selection of both wine and beer accessible to even more guests in Mendocino County.

“We’re proud to continue growing in Northern California with the addition of one of Mountain Mike’s largest locations yet, which is a prime example of the brand’s promise to provide great pizza in a relaxed, fun environment,” said Joti Chandi, Mountain Mike’s franchise owner and Vice President of Santa Rosa-based Chandi Hospitality Group, a decade-long partner of the brand that currently has 13 locations open or in development across Northern California’s wine country region. The group plans to open an additional restaurant in Fort Bragg in the coming weeks, as well as reopen a new location in Santa Rosa, where a location was tragically lost in last year’s fires, in early 2019.

Offering the welcoming atmosphere Mountain Mike’s is known for, the 4,400-sq. ft. restaurant in Ukiah features an updated restaurant design with two private party rooms, a full bar and a kids’ activity area with arcade games and big screen TVs throughout, making it the ideal spot for sports teams, family gatherings, group fundraising events and more. There’s pizza for everyone’s taste buds, including fan-favorite signature combinations, like The Everest and Pike’s Peak, Mountain Mike’s signature crispy, zesty pepperoni, as well as the freedom to “create your own” pizzas. Whether it’s dine-in, carry-out or delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to deliver on freshness, quality and value.

“We’re thrilled to welcome guests to our impressive new location in Ukiah, where we plan to be an active part of the community,” continued Chandi. “We have some exciting promotions, including deals, entertainment and kids’ activities, planned to celebrate our grand opening with our new guests, so stay tuned for details!”

The new Mountain Mike’s restaurant is located at 1090 S State St., Ukiah, CA 95482 and can be reached by telephone at (707) 621-9292. Hours of operation are Sunday – Thursday from 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. and Friday – Saturday from 11:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. For additional information on Mountain Mike’s Pizza, visit www.mountainmikes.com.

About Mountain Mike’s Pizza

After opening its inaugural restaurant in Palo Alto, California in 1978, Mountain Mike’s Pizza has become known for its inviting, family-friendly atmosphere and delicious pizza made using simple, fresh and quality ingredients. After four decades, Mountain Mike’s remains steadfast in its commitment to serve and deliver the freshest and tastiest pizzas on the West Coast, and has grown to nearly 200 units in California, Oregon, Nevada and Utah. With a menu of superb pizza, wings, sides and more, as well as a fresh salad bar and selection of wine and beer, Mountain Mike’s offers a comfortable dine-in experience for lunch and dinner in addition to online ordering, takeout and delivery. For more of the latest, visit www.mountainmikes.com or check out Mountain Mike’s on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

