Mountain Mike’s Pizza Now Open in Sunnyvale

Mountain Mike's Pizza Opens Newest Santa Clara County Location

Newport Beach, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Mountain Mike’s Pizza , a leading family-style pizza chain known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, 20” Mountain-sized pizzas and dough made fresh daily for over 40 years, is proud to announce the opening of its first location in Sunnyvale, Calif. Located on East El Camino Real next to Dunkin’, the new Mountain Mike’s makes the brand’s signature experience of enjoying “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be®” accessible to even more Santa Clara County locals.

“At Mountain Mike’s Pizza, we’re known for our fun, family-friendly atmosphere and delicious pizza, and after the whirlwind of a year we just had, I’m excited to soon show locals the dine-in experience we’re famous for,” said Sunnyvale franchisee, JD Singh. “Although we’re not open for dining yet, guests can still enjoy our full menu of mouth-watering pizzas via carry-out or contactless delivery, in the safest way possible. We’re thankful for the opportunity to become a contributing member of the Sunnyvale community, and we’re looking forward to serving our new neighbors for many years to come!”

The spacious new 2,300 sq. ft. restaurant introduces the welcoming environment Mountain Mike’s is known for to Sunnyvale residents and features the brand’s latest restaurant design just introduced last summer. Serving up mouth-watering pizzas for everyone’s taste buds, the menu includes fan-favorite signature combinations like The McKinley and Pike’s Peak, including the fan-favorite pepperoni pizza covered from edge to edge with mini crispy, curly pepperonis. All signature pizzas are made with high-quality ingredients like real 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese and dough that’s made fresh in-house daily.

Additionally, the new location features the brand’s most updated restaurant design, an outdoor patio that seats 25, and big screen TVs throughout, making it the ideal dining destination for families, sports teams, group fundraising events and celebrations. Whether it’s dine-in, carry-out or contactless delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to deliver on safety, freshness, quality and value. Orders may also be placed through any of Mountain Mike’s third-party delivery partners, DoorDash, Grubhub, Uber Eats and Postmates.

The new Sunnyvale Mountain Mike’s restaurant is located at 850 East El Camino Real, Sunnyvale, CA 94087 and can be reached by telephone at (408) 773-2717. Hours of operation are Sunday through Thursday 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. For additional information about Mountain Mike’s Pizza, visit www.mountainmikespizza.com .

About Mountain Mike's Pizza

Since 1978, Mountain Mike’s Pizza has been serving “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!®” up and down the West Coast. Known for its legendary pepperoni pizza covered from edge to edge with mini crispy, curly pepperonis and its 20-inch Mountain-sized pizzas, Mountain Mike’s has been a popular choice for families for over 40 years. Each of the brand’s more than 200 locations across California, Oregon and Utah feature a welcoming yet modern family-friendly atmosphere complete with big screen TVs throughout and a kids’ activity area with arcade games, making it the ideal location for sports teams, family gatherings, group fundraisers and private parties. With a menu of signature pizzas, oven-roasted wings, garlic bread, mozzarella sticks, and a selection of beer and wine, there’s something for everyone. Whether dine-in, carry-out or contactless delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to deliver on safety, freshness, quality and value. For a complete list of locations and the full menu, visit www.mountainmikespizza.com or follow Mountain Mike’s on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

