Mountain Mike’s Pizza Now Open in Santa Maria

Famous Curly Pepperoni Pizza Chain Makes Its Inaugural Opening in California’s Central Coast Region

Newport Beach, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a leading family-style pizza chain known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis and Mountain-sized pizzas, is proud to announce the opening of its newest location in Santa Maria, the brand’s first in California’s Central Coast region. Located adjacent to Starbucks on North Broadway, the new Mountain Mike’s Pizza makes the brand’s signature experience of enjoying “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be®” accessible to Central California locals. The new location is serving up the brand’s full menu of mouth-watering pizzas served on dough that’s prepared in-house daily, bone-in wings available in four delicious flavors, garlic sticks, a robust all-you-can-eat salad bar, and a selection of both wine and beer.

“For over 40 years, Mountain Mike’s has been one of California’s favorite destinations for irresistible crispy, curly Pepperoni Pizza and a wide range of delicious, made-to-order menu items,” said Bobby Singh, Mountain Mike’s Santa Maria franchisee. “Whether it’s enjoying our epic buffet on your lunch break, dining in to enjoy pizza and wings on game day or taking a pizza home for family dinner, you can bet that Mountain Mike’s will put a smile on your face. It won’t be long before Santa Maria locals begin making a Mountain Mike’s stop a regular part of their routines.”

The new 2,500-sq. ft. restaurant offers the welcoming atmosphere Mountain Mike’s is known for and features the brand’s most updated restaurant design, beer and wine. With big screen TVs throughout the dining room, this new location is the ideal spot for sports teams, family gatherings and group fundraising events alike. There’s pizza for everyone’s taste buds, including fan-favorite signature combinations, like The McKinley and Pike’s Peak, Mountain Mike’s legendary crispy, curly and zesty Pepperoni Pizza, as well as the freedom to “create your own” pizzas. Whether it’s dine-in, carry-out or delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to deliver on freshness, quality and value.

Singh continued, “being an active member of the community we serve is a top priority for us and we’re thrilled to meet our new neighbors and become a contributing business in Santa Maria for years to come!”

The new Mountain Mike’s restaurant is located at 1729 North Broadway, Santa Maria, CA, 93454 and can be reached by telephone at (805) 862-2400. Hours of operation are Sunday through Thursday 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. For additional information about Mountain Mike’s Pizza, visit www.mountainmikes.com.

About Mountain Mike’s Pizza

Since 1978, Mountain Mike’s Pizza has been serving “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!®” up and down the West Coast. Known for its legendary pepperoni pizza covered from edge to edge with mini crispy, curly pepperonis and its 20-inch Mountain-sized pizzas, Mountain Mike’s has been a popular choice for families for over 40 years. Each of the brand’s more than 200 locations across California, Oregon and Utah feature a welcoming yet modern family-friendly atmosphere complete with big screen TVs throughout and a kids’ activity area with arcade games, making it the ideal location for sports teams, family gatherings, group fundraisers and private parties. Mountain Mike’s Pizza is the Official Pizza of the San Francisco 49ers. With a menu of signature pizzas like Everest and The McKinley, boneless and bone-in wings, garlic bread, mozzarella sticks, a robust all-you-can-eat salad bar, and a selection of beer and wine, there’s something for everyone. Whether dine-in, carry-out or delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to deliver on freshness, quality and value. For a complete list of locations and the full menu, visit www.mountainmikespizza.com or follow Mountain Mike’s on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Media Contact:

Chelsea McKinney

Powerhouse Communications

www.powerhousecomm.com

949-261-2216

chelsea@powerhousecomm.com