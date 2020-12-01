Mountain Mike’s Pizza Now Open in Richmond

Leading California-Based Family-Style Pizza Chain Opens New Contra Costa County Location

Newport Beach, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Mountain Mike’s Pizza , a leading family-style pizza chain known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, Mountain-sized pizzas and dough made fresh daily for over 40 years, is excited to announce the opening of its new restaurant in Richmond, Calif. Located on Meeker Ave. next to CVS and the I-580, the new Mountain Mike’s Pizza will feature the company’s most updated design and makes the brand’s signature experience of enjoying “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be®” even more accessible to pizza lovers in Contra Costa County. The new Richmond location is owned by franchisees Navdeep Grewal, Kuldip Sandhu and Bhimsen Khadka, who own three Mountain Mike’s locations throughout Northern California.

Mountain Mike’s Pizza continues to put the safety of guests and staff at the forefront of everything they do. To ensure diners feel confident about their experience, in addition to adhering to the strictest health and safety guidelines set by the state and the CDC, such as employees wearing masks and gloves, the dining room has been temporarily closed until the county moves out of the “purple tier.”

“We’re proud to continue growing Mountain Mike’s Pizza in Northern California with the addition of our new Richmond location, which is a prime example of the brand’s promise to provide great pizza in a relaxed, fun environment,” said Bhimsen Khadka, one of three franchise partners of the new Richmond Mountain Mike’s Pizza location. “Although we’re not open at full capacity, we’re still proud to serve up our signature pizzas to the Richmond community in the safest way possible. We are committed to serving our neighbors and look forward to providing a comfortable place for our new and existing fans to receive the ultimate pizza experience for many years to come.”

Once dining rooms are permitted to reopen at full capacity, the new 1,500-sq. ft. restaurant will offer even more Contra Costa County locals the welcoming atmosphere Mountain Mike’s is known for, but with an adventurous twist. Inspired by the great outdoors, the Richmond location features the brand’s most updated restaurant design and will have big screens throughout the dining room. Contemporary design elements include exposed wood and shiplap, modern light fixtures, picturesque mountainscape murals and local accents such as a nostalgic map of Richmond.

Serving up mouth-watering pizzas, including the fan favorite pepperoni pizza covered from edge to edge with mini crispy, curly pepperonis, Mountain Mike’s is the ideal dining destination for families, sports teams, group fundraising events and celebrations. All signature pizzas are made with high-quality ingredients like real whole milk mozzarella cheese and dough that’s made fresh in-house daily. Whether it’s dine-in, carry-out or contactless delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to deliver on safety, freshness, quality and value. Orders may also be placed through any of Mountain Mike’s third-party delivery partners, DoorDash, Grubhub, Uber Eats and Postmates.

The new Mountain Mike’s restaurant is located at 2171 Meeker Ave, Richmond, CA 94804 and can be reached by telephone at (510) 778-1076. Hours of operation are 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. daily. For additional information about Mountain Mike’s Pizza, visit www.mountainmikespizza.com .

