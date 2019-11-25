Mountain Mike’s Pizza Is Now Open in Redlands

Home of Curly Pepperoni Pizza & Family Fun Comes to the Packing House District

Newport Beach, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Mountain Mike’s Pizza, LLC , a leading California-based family-style pizza chain known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis and Mountain-sized pizzas, is proud to announce the opening of its first Redlands location. Located in the Redlands Packing House District Shopping Center on the corner of Eureka St. and West Pearl Ave., the new Mountain Mike’s Pizza makes the brand’s signature experience of enjoying “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be®” accessible to even more guests in San Bernardino County. The new location is serving up the brand’s full menu of mouth-watering pizzas served on dough that’s prepared in-house daily, bone-in wings available in four delicious flavors, garlic sticks, a robust all-you-can-eat salad bar, and a selection of both wine and beer.

“Mountain Mike’s Pizza has been a go-to spot for families for over 40 years, and we’re excited to make our irresistible pizza available to even more Inland Empire residents with the opening of our newest location in Redlands,” said Robby Basati, the Mountain Mike’s Franchise Owner and Development Agent. “We’re grateful for the warm welcome we’ve received from guests in the neighborhood so far, and are looking forward to hosting family dinners, game day parties and celebrations of all kinds for many years to come.”

The new restaurant offers the welcoming atmosphere Mountain Mike’s is known for and features the brand’s most updated restaurant design, a patio for outdoor seating, along with a large selection of beer and wine. With big screen TVs throughout the dining room, this new location is the ideal spot for sports teams, family gatherings, group fundraising events and private parties alike. There’s pizza for everyone’s taste buds, including fan-favorite signature combinations, like The McKinley and Pike’s Peak, Mountain Mike’s signature crispy, zesty Pepperoni Pizza, as well as the freedom to “create your own” pizzas. Whether it’s dine-in, carry-out or delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to deliver on freshness, quality and value.

The new Mountain Mike’s restaurant is located at 605 N. Eureka St., Ste. 100, Redlands, CA 92374 and can be reached by telephone at (909) 335-1133. Hours of operation will be 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. daily. For additional information on Mountain Mike’s Pizza, visit www.mountainmikespizza.com .

About Mountain Mike’s Pizza

Since 1978, Mountain Mike’s Pizza has been serving “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!®” up and down the West Coast. Known for its legendary pepperoni pizza covered from edge to edge with mini crispy, curly pepperonis and its 20-inch Mountain-sized pizzas, Mountain Mike’s has been a popular choice for families for over 40 years. Each of the brand’s more than 200 locations across California, Oregon and Utah feature a welcoming yet modern family-friendly atmosphere complete with big screen TVs throughout and a kids’ activity area with arcade games, making it the ideal location for sports teams, family gatherings, group fundraisers and private parties. Mountain Mike’s Pizza is the Official Pizza of the San Francisco 49ers. With a menu of signature pizzas like Everest and The McKinley, boneless and bone-in wings, garlic bread, mozzarella sticks, a robust all-you-can-eat salad bar, and a selection of beer and wine, there’s something for everyone. Whether dine-in, carry-out or delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to deliver on freshness, quality and value. For a complete list of locations and the full menu, visit www.mountainmikespizza.com or follow Mountain Mike’s on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

