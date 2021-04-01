Mountain Mike’s Pizza Now Open in Rancho Santa Margarita

Family-Friendly Pizza Restaurant Continues Expansion Throughout Orange County

Newport Beach, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Mountain Mike’s Pizza , a leading family-style pizza chain known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, Mountain-sized pizzas and dough made fresh daily for over 40 years, is proud to announce the opening of its first location in Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif. Located in Plaza Antonio near Pavilions, this newest Mountain Mike’s makes the brand’s signature experience of enjoying “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be®” even more accessible to South Orange County locals. Owned by South County residents and longtime friends, Annie and Garrett Beck along with Sean and Casey Calcagnie, the group is thrilled to bring Mountain Mike’s to their old stomping grounds! With more than 230 locations throughout the western U.S., this marks the fourth location in Orange County where Mountain Mike’s Franchise Support Center is also based.

“We grew up in the area and have deep roots in this community, and now with families of our own, bringing Mountain Mike’s to Rancho Santa Margarita has truly been a full circle moment for us,” said Annie and Garrett. “We’re happy to invite our new neighbors in to experience Mountain Mike’s through dine-in or on our large patio, takeout, and contactless delivery. So, swing by to dig into our famous pizzas, like our legendary Mountain-sized pepperoni pizza covered with 200 crispy, curly mini pepperonis.”

The expansive 4,642 sq. ft. restaurant offers the welcoming environment that Mountain Mike’s is known for and features the brand’s latest restaurant design just introduced last summer. With both an indoor and outdoor bar serving a 20-tap selection of local beers, an outdoor patio, arcade area, and 10 big screen TVs throughout, the Rancho Santa Margarita Mountain Mike’s is an ideal spot for sports fans, team parties, family gatherings and group fundraising events alike. All signature pizzas are made with high-quality ingredients like real 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese and dough that’s made fresh in-house daily. Whether it’s dine-in, carry-out or contactless delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to deliver on safety, freshness, quality and value. Orders may also be placed through any of Mountain Mike’s third-party delivery partners, DoorDash, Grubhub, Uber Eats and Postmates.

“We realized that RSM was in need of a restaurant like Mountain Mike’s where friends, families and sports teams could gather and celebrate over some really amazing pizza,” said Sean and Casey. “We’re proud to join the RSM community and are looking forward to creating delicious memories with our new guests for many years to come!”

The new Rancho Santa Margarita Mountain Mike’s restaurant is located at 22431 Antonio Parkway, Suite B-110, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688 and can be reached by telephone at (949) 329-6072. Hours of operation are Sunday through Thursday 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. For additional information about Mountain Mike’s Pizza, visit www.mountainmikespizza.com .

About Mountain Mike’s Pizza

Since 1978, Mountain Mike’s Pizza has been serving “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!®” up and down the West Coast. Known for its legendary pepperoni pizza covered from edge to edge with mini crispy, curly pepperonis and its 20-inch Mountain-sized pizzas, Mountain Mike’s has been a popular choice for families for over 40 years. Each of the brand’s more than 230 locations across California, Oregon and Utah feature a welcoming yet modern family-friendly atmosphere complete with big screen TVs throughout and a kids’ activity area with arcade games, making it the ideal location for sports teams, family gatherings, group fundraisers and private parties. With a menu of signature pizzas, oven-roasted wings, garlic bread, mozzarella sticks, and a selection of beer and wine, there’s something for everyone. Whether dine-in, carry-out or contactless delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to deliver on safety, freshness, quality and value. For a complete list of locations and the full menu, visit www.mountainmikespizza.com or follow Mountain Mike’s on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Media Contact:

Sophia Ayala

Powerhouse Communications

sophia@powerhousecomm.com

The post Mountain Mike’s Pizza Now Open in Rancho Santa Margarita first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.