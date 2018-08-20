Mountain Mike’s Pizza Now Open in Moreno Valley

Inland Empire’s Newest Family Pizza Spot Serves Up Famous Curly Pepperoni & Family Fun

Newport Beach, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Mountain Mike’s Pizza, LLC, a leading California-based family-style pizza chain, is proud to announce it is open for business in Moreno Valley, California! Located on the corner of Iris Avenue and Lasselle Street in the Lakeside Plaza Shopping Center, this is the first Moreno Valley restaurant and the chain’s fourth Inland Empire location. Featuring the brand’s most updated restaurant design, the Moreno Valley location serves Mountain Mike’s menu of mouth-watering pizzas served on dough that’s prepared in-house daily, both boneless and bone-in wings, garlic sticks, jalapeño poppers, a robust all-you-can-eat salad bar, and a selection of both wine and beer.

“We’re excited to have officially opened our doors in Moreno Valley and are committed to becoming a valued member of the community,” said Robby Basati, a long-time multi-unit franchisee for Mountain Mike’s Pizza, who is leading the brand’s expansion efforts in the Inland Empire. “For 40 years, Mountain Mike’s has been the go-to pizza spot for families, sports teams, groups and big game nights; we’re happy to provide a place for our new guests to enjoy for many years to come!”

Serving “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be®” and offering the welcoming atmosphere Mountain Mike’s is known for, the 2,585-sq. ft. restaurant in Moreno Valley features a kids’ activity area with arcade games and big screen TVs throughout, making it the ideal spot for sports teams, family gatherings, group fundraising events and private parties alike. There’s pizza for everyone’s taste buds, including fan-favorite signature combinations, like The Everest and Pike’s Peak, Mountain Mike’s signature crispy, zesty pepperoni, as well as the freedom to “create your own” pizzas. Whether its dine-in, carry-out or delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to deliver on freshness, quality and value.

“Mountain Mike’s has been received with open arms by our new Moreno Valley guests, and we couldn’t be more appreciative for the warm welcome we’ve received,” said Chris Britt and Ed St. Geme, co-CEOs and principal owners of Mountain Mike’s Pizza, LLC. “As we continue to grow our presence throughout SoCal, we’re looking forward to introducing our beloved chain and the signature Mountain Mike’s experience to more and more families throughout SoCal.”

The new Mountain Mike’s restaurant is located at 25970 Iris Ave, Suite B1, Moreno Valley, CA 92551 and can be reached by telephone at (951) 455-3900. Hours of operation are Sunday – Thursday from 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. and Friday – Saturday from 11:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. For additional information on Mountain Mike’s Pizza, visit www.mountainmikes.com.

About Mountain Mike’s Pizza

After opening its inaugural restaurant in Palo Alto, California in 1978, Mountain Mike’s Pizza has become known for its inviting, family-friendly atmosphere and delicious pizza made using simple, fresh and quality ingredients. After four decades, Mountain Mike’s remains steadfast in its commitment to serve and deliver the freshest and tastiest pizzas on the West Coast, and has grown to almost 200 units in California, Oregon, Nevada and Utah. With a menu of superb pizza, wings, sides and more, as well as a fresh salad bar and selection of wine and beer, Mountain Mike’s offers a comfortable dine-in experience for lunch and dinner in addition to online ordering, takeout and delivery. For more of the latest, visit www.mountainmikes.com or check out Mountain Mike’s on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Media Contact:

Samantha Wilson

Powerhouse Communications

www.powerhousecomm.com

949-261-2216

samantha@powerhousecomm.com