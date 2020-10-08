Mountain Mike’s Pizza Now Open in Davis

Family-Style Pizza Chain Continues Expansion Throughout Northern California

Newport Beach, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Mountain Mike’s Pizza , a leading family-style pizza chain known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, Mountain-sized pizzas and dough made fresh daily for over 40 years, is proud to announce the opening of its new Davis location. Located in The Marketplace shopping center, the Mountain Mike’s signature experience of enjoying “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be®” is now accessible to Davis residents.

Operating under a unique business-model, the Davis location is owned and operated by franchise group, Mann and Kumar Pizza, Inc. made up of Gurjeet Mann, Hanish Kumar and Sumeet Benipal, a 2019 UC Davis graduate. Mann, a longtime Mountain Mike’s franchisee with eight locations throughout California, opened the Davis location in partnership with two of his former restaurant managers. As an added incentive, Mann offers his most talented managers the opportunity to be part-owners at select locations to grow with the brand.

“We’re ready and eager to show our new Davis guests why Mountain Mike’s has been a household name in Northern California for more than 40 years!” said Mann. “Opening this location alongside two of my former employees has been very special, and we’re looking forward to becoming the Davis community’s new go-to pizza spot for many years to come.”

The Davis location is serving Mountain Mike’s full menu of mouthwatering pizzas, including the fan favorite pepperoni pizza covered from edge to edge with mini crispy, curly pepperonis, oven-roasted wings available in four delicious flavors, garlic sticks and a variety of local beers and wines. The menu is available via indoor dining (limited capacity), patio seating, contactless delivery and carryout, along with any of Mountain Mike’s third-party delivery partners, DoorDash, Grubhub, Uber Eats and Postmates. The restaurant offers the welcoming environment Mountain Mike’s is known for and showcases the brand’s most updated restaurant design featuring an outdoor patio and big screen TVs throughout, making it the ideal dining destination for families, sports teams, group fundraising events and celebrations alike.

Just as all Mountain Mike’s locations, the Davis team is putting the safety of guests and staff at the forefront of everything they do. To ensure guests feel confident about their experience, Mountain Mike’s is adhering to the strictest health and safety guidelines set by the state and the CDC, including all employees required to wear masks and gloves, and tamper-proof seals have also been implemented. Whether it’s indoor dining, delivery or carry-out, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to deliver on safety, freshness, quality and value.

The new Mountain Mike’s restaurant is located at 1411 W Covell Blvd., Davis, CA 95616 and can be reached by telephone at (530) 564-7000. Hours of operation are Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. For additional information about Mountain Mike’s Pizza, visit www.mountainmikespizza.com .

About Mountain Mike’s Pizza

Since 1978, Mountain Mike’s Pizza has been serving “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!®” up and down the West Coast. Known for its legendary pepperoni pizza covered from edge to edge with mini crispy, curly pepperonis and its 20-inch Mountain-sized pizzas, Mountain Mike’s has been a popular choice for families for over 40 years. Each of the brand’s more than 200 locations across California, Oregon and Utah feature a welcoming yet modern family-friendly atmosphere complete with big screen TVs throughout and a kids’ activity area with arcade games, making it the ideal location for sports teams, family gatherings, group fundraisers and private parties. With a menu of signature pizzas, oven-roasted wings, garlic bread, mozzarella sticks, and a selection of beer and wine, there’s something for everyone. Whether dine-in, carry-out or contactless delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to deliver on safety, freshness, quality and value. For a complete list of locations and the full menu, visit www.mountainmikespizza.com or follow Mountain Mike’s on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

