Mountain Mike’s Pizza Now Open in Cloverdale

Newport Beach, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Mountain Mike’s Pizza , a leading family-style pizza chain known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, Mountain-sized pizzas and dough made fresh daily for over 40 years, is excited to announce the opening of its new Cloverdale location. Located in the Furber Ranch Plaza near CVS Pharmacy, the new Mountain Mike’s Pizza makes the brand’s signature experience of enjoying “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be®” even more accessible to Sonoma Costa County locals. To celebrate the opening, the first 200 customers to place orders will receive a Mountain Mike’s Pizza branded mug.

The new Cloverdale location is owned by Santa Rosa-based Chandi Hospitality Group , a longtime Mountain Mike’s area development partner. Chandi Hospitality is leading the brand’s growth efforts throughout the North Bay, currently owning and/or operating 14 Mountain Mike’s Pizza locations.

“Despite these unprecedented times, we are proud to begin serving Mountain Mike’s signature pizzas to the Cloverdale community in the safest way possible,” said Sonu Chandi, Mountain Mike’s franchise owner and President of Chandi Hospitality. “Delivery and carry-out are not new to us, this is what we’ve been doing for over 40 years, but we have added additional levels of safety and convenience like tamper-proof packaging, contactless delivery and curbside pickup to give our new guests the peace of mind they deserve.”

With dining rooms across the state closed due to local and state mandates, Mountain Mike’s is continuing to put the safety of guests and staff at the forefront of everything they do. To ensure guests feel confident about their experience, Mountain Mike’s Pizza always adheres to the strictest health and safety guidelines set by the state and the CDC, such as employees wearing masks and gloves, and tamper-proof seals. Whether it’s carry-out or contactless delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to deliver on safety, freshness, quality and value.

“At Mountain Mike’s we’re known for our vibrant atmosphere built for family and friends to dine together, so 2020 has been especially difficult for our restaurants,” said Chandi. “Most of our sites are built with a full bar, extensive dining rooms to encourage group gatherings, and we host live music to support local artists; although we’ve temporarily lost this essential part of our business, we’ve been very pleased with how we have been able to continue taking care of our guests with take-out and delivery!”

Once dining rooms are permitted to reopen indoors, the new 3,200-sq. ft. restaurant will be able to offer even more Sonoma County locals the welcoming atmosphere Mountain Mike’s is known for. Serving up mouth-watering pizzas, including the fan favorite pepperoni pizza covered from edge to edge with mini crispy, curly pepperonis, Mountain Mike’s is the ideal dining destination for families, sports teams, group fundraising events and celebrations. All signature pizzas are made with high-quality ingredients like real whole milk mozzarella cheese and dough that’s made fresh in-house daily. Additionally, the new location features the brand’s most updated restaurant design, a fully dedicated arcade room, patio and 11 big screen TVs throughout. Guests may also place orders through any of Mountain Mike’s third-party delivery partners, DoorDash, Grubhub, Uber Eats and Postmates.

Chandi continued, “We are looking forward to the day we can welcome the community into our new restaurant so they may fully experience what Mountain Mike’s is all about, but in the meantime, we are excited to begin serving Cloverdale residents our legendary pizza in the comfort of their own homes.”

The new Mountain Mike’s restaurant is located at 1143 South Cloverdale, Cloverdale, CA 95425 and can be reached by telephone at (707) 699-5060. Hours of operation are Sunday through Thursday 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. For additional information about Mountain Mike’s Pizza, visit www.mountainmikespizza.com .

About Mountain Mike’s Pizza

Since 1978, Mountain Mike’s Pizza has been serving “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!®” up and down the West Coast. Known for its legendary pepperoni pizza covered from edge to edge with mini crispy, curly pepperonis and its 20-inch Mountain-sized pizzas, Mountain Mike’s has been a popular choice for families for over 40 years. Each of the brand’s more than 200 locations across California, Oregon and Utah feature a welcoming yet modern family-friendly atmosphere complete with big screen TVs throughout and a kids’ activity area with arcade games, making it the ideal location for sports teams, family gatherings, group fundraisers and private parties. With a menu of signature pizzas, oven-roasted wings, garlic bread, mozzarella sticks, and a selection of beer and wine, there’s something for everyone. Whether dine-in, carry-out or contactless delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to deliver on safety, freshness, quality and value. For a complete list of locations and the full menu, visit www.mountainmikespizza.com or follow Mountain Mike’s on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

