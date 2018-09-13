Mountain Mike’s Pizza Names Jim Metevier President & COO

Yum Brands Veteran Joins Leadership Team at Growing Family-Friendly Pizza Franchise

Newport Beach, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Mountain Mike’s Pizza, LLC, a leading family-style pizza chain with more than 200 franchised restaurants in California and the West, and known for serving “Pizza the way it oughta be®”, is proud to announce the appointment of Jim Metevier as President and Chief Operating Officer (COO). With more than 25 years of experience in the restaurant industry, Metevier held various positions at YUM Brands including COO of KFC U.S., and most recently served as President of Biscuitville. As President and COO of Mountain Mike’s, Metevier is responsible for driving continued growth in system and franchisee sales and profitability, operational systems and processes, brand marketing and development, restaurant excellence and the overall guest experience.

“Not only is Jim extremely passionate about restaurant operations and the potential for the Mountain Mike’s Pizza brand, he has an impressive history of producing remarkable results for world class franchise brands such as KFC,” said Chris Britt and Ed St. Geme, Co-CEOs and principal owners of Mountain Mike’s Pizza, LLC. “Jim is an expert in driving success from the inside out, and we’re confident he will be instrumental in our continued evolution while supporting the growth and success of the Mountain Mike’s system and our dedicated franchisee partners.”

In previous roles, Metevier honed his skills as a business leader and gained extensive experience in all aspects of the restaurant business, from R&D and market planning to operations and business development. He has a notable history of setting and achieving aggressive goals, including driving dramatic sales increases and propelling exponential unit growth, accomplishments he credits to his leadership style and passion for unlocking the potential of people through innovative training programs and fostering a “people-first” company culture.

“I was immediately impressed by Mountain Mike’s positive sales momentum and significant new unit growth, but what really sold me was the incredible food, dynamic leadership team and dedicated group of franchise partners,” said Metevier. “Between the delicious pizza and foundation that’s been laid in terms of developing a positive company culture, I see huge potential for the Mountain Mike’s brand to continue its forward momentum and I am excited to be on board.”

With more than a decade of positive annual system sales growth and franchisee AUVs, and more than 20 new units anticipated to open in 2018, Mountain Mike’s is a brand on the rise. With Metevier on board, the nearly 200-unit brand is primed to continue expansion in existing and untapped markets by extending opportunities to both longtime franchisees and new franchise partners looking to expand their portfolios with a popular family pizza concept.

Britt and St. Geme continued, “It’s an exciting time for Mountain Mike’s as we continue to fill out development in California and expand into new territories; and bringing on an industry veteran of Jim’s caliber is an important step in continuing to increase system sales and franchisee profitability as we seek to advance the brand regionally in the western U.S.”

About Mountain Mike's Pizza

After opening its inaugural restaurant in Palo Alto, California in 1978, Mountain Mike’s Pizza has become known for its inviting, family-friendly atmosphere and delicious pizza made using simple, fresh and quality ingredients. After four decades, Mountain Mike’s remains steadfast in its commitment to serve and deliver the freshest and tastiest pizzas on the West Coast, and has grown to nearly 200 units in California, Oregon, Nevada and Utah. With a menu of superb pizza, wings, sides and more, as well as a fresh salad bar and selection of wine and beer, Mountain Mike’s offers a comfortable dine-in experience for lunch and dinner in addition to online ordering, takeout and delivery. For more of the latest, visit www.mountainmikes.com or check out Mountain Mike’s on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

