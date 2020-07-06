Mountain Mike’s Pizza Named a Top Ten Franchise Deal

Leading Family-Style Pizza Chain Named One of the Best Franchise Deals in the Nation by QSR Magazine

Newport Beach, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Mountain Mike’s Pizza , a leading family-style pizza chain known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, Mountain-sized pizzas and dough made fresh daily for over 40 years, is proud to announce that it has been recognized as one of the “Ten Best Franchise Deals for 2020” by QSR Magazine (QSR). For the last decade, QSR has offered the premier list of franchised brands worth investing through their annual Best Franchise Deals report. Along with a council of franchise experts, the best of the best franchise deals in quick service and fast casual were carefully selected based on criteria including return on investments, franchise incentives, and unique brand attributes. And while financials were top-of-mind in making these picks, they also prioritized concepts that had reputations for strong franchisor support, not to mention a unique selling point for the post-pandemic foodservice landscape.

Mountain Mike’s “Top Ten Best Franchise Deals” listing included the following excerpt, “While it’s not fast-casual pizza in the strictest definition of the term, Mountain Mike’s still occupies a level above the major pizza chains. It has new energy behind it with its co-leaders of Chris Britt and Ed St. Geme, who acquired the brand in 2017 and set about reinvigorating the legacy chain. That includes a national franchise support center, as well as a brand new store prototype that doubles down on a family-friendly atmosphere – something that will surely be in high demand once social distancing measures ease.”

Strong financials and franchise unit growth were a winning combination for the established brand. 2019 was a banner year for Mountain Mike’s, ending with total system sales (TSS) at $181.9 million, up nearly 12 percent over the previous year. Same store sales (SSS) were up close to five percent and the number of million-dollar locations have doubled over the past 3 years. With over 25 new units projected to open both in and out of California in 2020, Mountain Mike’s is primed to continue expansion throughout the Western U.S.

“We recognize that the franchisee-franchisor relationship is more important than ever as our franchise partners depend on us to propel them through uncharted waters; but honestly, Mountain Mike’s has been steadfast about supporting franchisees through thick and thin, even before Ed and I acquired the brand,” said Britt and St. Geme. “Today Mountain Mike’s franchisee confidence is at an all-time high, and we attribute that to our talented and diverse corporate leadership team who has never wavered in their commitment to the brand and our franchisees… especially when times get tough.”

In addition to offering carry-out, contactless delivery and four third-party delivery options, Mountain Mike’s provides a family-friendly dine-in environment for guests to enjoy the brand’s signature experience of “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be®” wherever they are. With most locations featuring a kids’ activity area with arcade games, dedicated party rooms and big screen TVs throughout, Mountain Mike’s Pizza is an ideal place for family meals, celebrations, team gatherings and group fundraising events.

Jim Metevier, President & COO of Mountain Mike’s Pizza, added “Pizza is a great place to be and we’re proud to offer something different than the trendy build-your-own concepts and the major delivery players. Although there’s a lot of uncertainty around the opening and closing of dining rooms, there are many other ways to enjoy Mountain Mike’s. The brand is not new to delivery and carry-out, this is what they’ve been doing for over 40 years, but we’ve added additional levels of safety and convenience like tamper-proof packaging and contactless delivery to allow our franchisees to continue serving guests in the safest way possible.”

After over 40 years in business, Mountain Mike’s Pizza is uniquely positioned as an established brand on the rise and is seeking multi-unit franchise partners and area developers looking to diversify their portfolios with a popular family pizza concept. To learn more about investing with the brand, visit www.mountainmikespizza.com/franchising .

About Mountain Mike’s Pizza

Since 1978, Mountain Mike’s Pizza has been serving “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!®” up and down the West Coast. Known for its legendary pepperoni pizza covered from edge to edge with mini crispy, curly pepperonis and its 20-inch Mountain-sized pizzas, Mountain Mike’s has been a popular choice for families for over 40 years. Each of the brand’s more than 200 locations across California, Oregon and Utah feature a welcoming yet modern family-friendly atmosphere complete with big screen TVs throughout and a kids’ activity area with arcade games, making it the ideal location for sports teams, family gatherings, group fundraisers and private parties. With a menu of signature pizzas, bone-in wings, garlic bread, mozzarella sticks, and a selection of beer and wine, there’s something for everyone. Whether dine-in, carry-out or contactless delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to deliver on safety, freshness, quality and value. For a complete list of locations and the full menu, visit www.mountainmikespizza.com or follow Mountain Mike’s on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .