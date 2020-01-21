Mountain Mike’s Pizza Named a Top Franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine

Leading Family-Style Pizza Chain Jumps Four Places to Earn #4 Spot in the Pizza Category

Newport Beach, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Mountain Mike’s Pizza, LLC , a leading California-based family-style pizza chain known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis and Mountain-sized pizzas, is proud to announce it has been ranked #142 of the nation’s top 500 franchises in Entrepreneur magazine’s coveted 2020 Franchise 500® List , to which over 1,100 companies applied. In addition to landing in the top 30% of franchise brands overall, Mountain Mike’s Pizza jumped four places in the incredibly competitive pizza segment landing at #4! Entrepreneur magazine’s Franchise 500 is the world’s most comprehensive franchise ranking, honoring companies for their exceptional performance in areas such as unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power.

“We were very excited to hear about being ranked #4 in the nation’s top pizza franchises, especially considering this is only our second year applying for Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500,” said Chris Britt and Ed St. Geme, Co-CEOs and Principal Owners of Mountain Mike’s Pizza. “Recognition like this is testament to the many enhancements we’ve been making since acquiring Mountain Mike’s Pizza in 2017, which started with building a powerhouse leadership team to grow the success of the brand and our valued franchise partners”

Since the 2017 acquisition, Mountain Mike’s has been pursuing aggressive goals by rolling out initiatives aimed at increasing average unit volume and expanding the company’s presence throughout California and the West. Under the new leadership, there has also been a renewed desire amongst franchise partners to pursue continued growth with the company. With nearly 220 locations in operation, Mountain Mike’s has identified markets up and down the west coast where there is high demand for fast-casual family dining concepts and is currently on track to open at least 20 new restaurants in 2020.

“The 500 companies on this list all have something in common: They understand what consumers want now,” says Entrepreneur editor in chief Jason Feifer. “They may be an upstart in a brand-new category, or they may be a brand like Dunkin’ that’s ranked highly on our list for decades. But either way, making our list means they’re forward-thinking, nimble, and closely in touch with their customers’ needs—because in an ever-changing business environment, that’s what a franchise must do to thrive.”

The key factors that go into the evaluation include costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order.

Jim Metevier, President & COO of Mountain Mike’s Pizza, added, “We are thrilled to see our efforts really making an impact on our franchisees’ bottom line and contributing to the brand’s phenomenal organic growth as our franchisees continue to reinvest. In 2020, we’re looking forward to building on our positive momentum and welcoming new franchise partners to the Mountain Mike’s family.”

After over 40 years in business, Mountain Mike’s Pizza is uniquely positioned as an established brand on the rise within the highly competitive pizza segment that generates over $46.34 billion in the U.S. each year according to PMQ Pizza Magazine . For those interested in diversifying their franchise portfolio with a popular family pizza concept, visit www.mountainmikespizza.com/franchising .

About Mountain Mike’s Pizza

Since 1978, Mountain Mike’s Pizza has been serving “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!®” up and down the West Coast. Known for its legendary pepperoni pizza covered from edge to edge with mini crispy, curly pepperonis and its 20-inch Mountain-sized pizzas, Mountain Mike’s has been a popular choice for families for over 40 years. Each of the brand’s more than 200 locations across California, Oregon and Utah feature a welcoming yet modern family-friendly atmosphere complete with big screen TVs throughout and a kids’ activity area with arcade games, making it the ideal location for sports teams, family gatherings, group fundraisers and private parties. Mountain Mike’s Pizza is the Official Pizza of the San Francisco 49ers. With a menu of signature pizzas like Everest and The McKinley, boneless and bone-in wings, garlic bread, mozzarella sticks, a robust all-you-can-eat salad bar, and a selection of beer and wine, there’s something for everyone. Whether dine-in, carry-out or delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to deliver on freshness, quality and value. For a complete list of locations and the full menu, visit www.mountainmikespizza.com or follow Mountain Mike’s on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .