Mountain Mike’s Pizza Named a Top Food Franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine

Leading Family-Style Pizza Franchise Ranked #8 in the Pizza Category

Newport Beach, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Mountain Mike’s Pizza, LLC, a leading California-based family-style pizza chain known for serving “Pizza the way it oughta be!®,” was recently ranked #8 in the pizza category in Entrepreneur magazine’s 2019 Top Food Franchises list. This list recognizes the top 200 food-based companies, ranked within their respective categories, (such as Asian Food, Baked Goods and Sandwiches) based on data submitted for Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500® ranking.

“After an exciting year of expansion and developing franchise interest in new and existing territories, we’re proud to add this accolade to our growing roster of achievements, and as our sales continue to rise we’re confident Mountain Mike’s Pizza will continue to be acknowledged as a premiere franchising opportunity,” said Jim Metevier, Mountain Mike’s President and COO. “For Entrepreneur to recognize our brand as a top food-based company, especially when the competition in this segment is so fierce, it truly validates the tireless efforts our leadership team has spent on making Mountain Mike’s Pizza an established brand in the extremely popular pizza category.”

Known for its welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere and community involvement, Mountain Mike’s serves up a signature experience that guests keep coming back for, like its legendary pepperoni pizza loaded with crispy, curly mini pepperonis. All 208 restaurants throughout California, Oregon, Nevada and Utah offer a menu of mouth-watering pizzas served on scratch-made dough that’s made in-house daily and topped with fresh, high-quality ingredients, like real whole milk mozzarella cheese, new bone-in wings, garlic sticks, a robust all-you-can-eat salad bar, and a selection of wine and beer. Of the top 25 pizza brands in the nation, Mountain Mike’s Pizza offers the largest pie in the industry with its Mountain sized pizza spanning 20 inches and totaling 20 slices! While other national chains are focusing on delivery and take-out, Mountain Mike’s offers families those options plus a memorable dine-in experience complete with kids’ activities, arcade games, party rooms, and big screen TVs throughout; also making it the ideal spot for sports teams, family gatherings, group fundraising events and private parties alike.

With 17 locations opened in 2018 and more than 20 slated for 2019, Mountain Mike’s is actively seeking area development and franchisee candidates to grow with the brand. With impressive new unit growth and positive systemwide sales year after year, Mountain Mike’s presents an attractive business opportunity for entrepreneurs looking to partner with an established brand on the rise. To view Mountain Mike’s Pizza and the other Top Food Franchises, pick up the June issue of Entrepreneur, available now on newsstands. For more information about the brand, locations, menu, and franchising opportunities, please visit www.mountainmikespizza.com.

About Mountain Mike’s Pizza

After opening its inaugural restaurant in Palo Alto, California in 1978, Mountain Mike’s Pizza has become known for its inviting, family-friendly atmosphere and delicious pizza made using simple, fresh and quality ingredients. After four decades, Mountain Mike’s remains steadfast in its commitment to serve and deliver the freshest and tastiest pizzas on the West Coast, and has grown to more than 200 units in California, Oregon, Nevada and Utah. With a menu of superb pizza, wings, sides and more, as well as a fresh salad bar and selection of wine and beer, Mountain Mike’s offers a comfortable dine-in experience for lunch and dinner in addition to online ordering, takeout and delivery. For more of the latest, visit www.mountainmikes.com or check out Mountain Mike’s on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

