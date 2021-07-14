Mountain Mike’s Pizza Named One of the Nation’s Top-Performing Restaurant Chains by Two Industry-Leading Publications

Fast-Growing Family-Style Pizza Franchise Jumps 47 Spots on Restaurant Business’ 2021 List of Highest-Grossing Restaurant Chains; and 33 Spots on NRN’s Annual Top 500 Report

Newport Beach, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Mountain Mike’s Pizza , a leading family-style pizza chain for more than 40 years, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, 20-inch Mountain-sized pizzas, toppings to the edge, and dough made fresh daily, is proud to announce it has been named to two coveted industry lists for its outstanding 2020 performance. Climbing 47 spots to #140 on Restaurant Business’ Top 500 Chain Restaurant Report , Mountain Mike’s saw considerable gains last year in system sales ($206 million; up 13.3%), units (228; up 6.0%) and AUV ($947; up 7%). The brand’s banner sales year also propelled it to a much higher ranking on the prestigious Nation’s Restaurant News (NRN) Top 500 report, jumping 33 spots to #156 based on domestic systemwide sales. These accolades follow hot on the heels of Mountain Mike’s reporting Q1 2021 as its best sales quarter in the brand’s 43-year history, with same store sales up 23.4%.

Acquired and reinvigorated by franchise industry leaders Chris Britt and Ed St. Geme in 2017, the Mountain Mike’s brand has grown significantly in restaurant count and new market development while continuing to break sales records under the dynamic leadership duo of principal owners and Co-CEOs Britt and St. Geme, who also own Juice It Up!, one of the nation’s leading handcrafted smoothie, superfruit bowl and raw juice chains which has also achieved record sales results in 2020 and 2021.

“Since acquiring Mountain Mike’s four years ago, we’ve endeavored from day one to increase our brand’s visibility and the attractiveness of the franchise opportunity, which we believe is foundationally driven by strong same store and system sales performance,” said Britt. “Despite the challenges the entire restaurant industry experienced in 2020, it’s rewarding to see that our strong performance has propelled us to much greater heights on two distinguished lists and generated considerable interest amongst potential franchise partners. We are proud to be recognized as one of America’s top performing restaurant chains and look forward to introducing Mountain Mike’s Pizza to new guests throughout the country with the help of our growing franchise family,” added St. Geme.

NRN has tracked the performance of the largest 200 restaurant chains for decades, with Mountain Mike’s debuting at #189 in last year’s ranking based on 2019 sales. Landing at #156 overall in the latest report, Mountain Mike’s also ranked as the third-fastest growing pizza chain in terms of 2020 systemwide sales out of the 25 pizza chains on the list, just behind Papa John’s and Donatos. The annual NRN report ranks the country’s restaurant brands by domestic systemwide sales, revealing an in-depth look at the health of the industry and the performance of its biggest players. The respected report published by Restaurant Business is in partnership with Technomic which, leveraging decades of foodservice expertise, has published annual chain restaurant reports for nearly a half-century and is one of the industry’s leading performance trackers.

“As Mountain Mike’s continues to grow – with development currently taking place in eight states outside of California – franchisee momentum and confidence are at an all-time high,” added Jim Metevier, President & COO of Mountain Mike’s Pizza. “The ongoing industry recognition we’ve earned is testament to our valued franchisees who fully embrace the Mountain Mike’s brand; they have driven the chain’s tremendous success and are committed to the continued climb we have ahead of us!”

With over 100 franchise commitments signed over the past eight months and 25 new units scheduled to open both in and out of California in 2021, the over 240-unit franchised pizza brand is primed to continue expansion throughout the Western U.S. After more than 40 years in business, Mountain Mike’s Pizza is uniquely positioned as an established brand on the rise and is seeking multi-unit franchise partners looking to diversify their portfolios with a leading family pizza concept. To learn more about investing with the brand, visit www.mountainmikesfranchise.com .

Since 1978, Mountain Mike’s Pizza , a leading California-based family-style pizza chain known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, Mountain-sized pizzas, and dough made fresh daily has been a popular choice for families, serving “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!®” up and down the West Coast. In addition to offering carry-out, contactless delivery, and four third-party delivery options, Mountain Mike’s provides a family-friendly dine-in environment making it easy for guests to enjoy the brand’s signature experience wherever they are. Most of its more than 240 locations feature a kids’ activity area with arcade games, dedicated party rooms and big screen TVs throughout, making Mountain Mike’s an ideal place for sports teams, family gatherings, group fundraising events and private parties alike. With a menu of signature pizzas, bone-in wings, garlic bread, salads, mozzarella sticks, and a selection of beer and wine, there’s something for everyone at Mountain Mike’s. For a complete list of locations and the full menu, visit www.mountainmikespizza.com or follow Mountain Mike’s on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

