Mountain Mike’s Pizza Named One of America’s Top Performing Restaurant Chains

Leading Family-Style Pizza Chain Debuts at #189 on NRN’s Top 200 Report

Newport Beach, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Mountain Mike’s Pizza , a leading California-based family-style pizza chain known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, Mountain-sized pizzas, and dough made fresh daily for over 40 years, is proud to announce it has made its inaugural debut on the coveted Nation’s Restaurant News (NRN) Top 200 report, coming in at #189 based on domestic systemwide sales. Mountain Mike’s was the only newcomer that made this year’s list, and together the 200 brands represent $313.5 billion in Latest-Year U.S. consumer sales, up 3.8% from the previous year.

Each year, the annual NRN Top 200 report ranks the country’s restaurant brands by domestic systemwide sales, revealing an in-depth look at the health of the industry and the performance of its biggest players. Acquired in April 2017 by Britt Private Capital LLC and Jupiter Holdings LLC, the Mountain Mike’s brand has grown significantly in unit count and continues to break sales records under the dynamic leadership duo of principal owners and Co-CEOs Chris Britt and Ed St. Geme. 2019 was a banner year for Mountain Mike’s, ending with total system sales (TSS) at $181.9 million, up nearly 12 percent over the previous year. Same store sales (SSS) were up close to five percent and the number of million-dollar locations have doubled over the past 3 years. In 2019, Mountain Mike’s Pizza opened 13 new restaurants throughout California, including two reopened locations forced to close following the 2017 Camp and 2018 Tubbs Fires.

“We are thrilled to be recognized among such great company as one of America’s top performing restaurant chains,” said Britt and St. Geme. “Since acquiring Mountain Mike’s just three short years ago, we have worked very hard to get the brand in a place where the industry would really take notice. We’re helping to realize the full potential of an established and beloved brand, and it’s extremely rewarding to see that our efforts are working.”

The brand has had great success in capturing diners across different dayparts and dining preferences. In addition to offering carry-out and in-house contactless delivery, as well as four third-party delivery options, Mountain Mike’s provides a family-friendly dine-in environment making it easy for guests to enjoy the brand’s signature experience of “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be®” wherever they are. Most locations feature a kids’ activity area with arcade games, dedicated party rooms and big screen TVs throughout, making Mountain Mike’s an ideal place for sports teams, family gatherings, group fundraising events and private parties alike.

Jim Metevier, President & COO of Mountain Mike’s Pizza, added “This recognition is testament to our franchise partners who fully embrace the brand and are dedicated to the guest experience, which has been even more evident during this time of drastic change for the restaurant industry. Mountain Mike’s franchisee confidence is at an all-time high, and we have tremendous organic growth on the horizon as our existing partners continue to invest in the brand.”

With over 25 new units projected to open both in and out of California in 2020, Mountain Mike’s is primed to continue expansion throughout the Western U.S. After over 40 years in business, Mountain Mike’s Pizza is uniquely positioned as an established brand on the rise and is seeking multi-unit franchise partners and area developers looking to diversify their portfolios with a popular family pizza concept. To learn more about investing with the brand, visit www.mountainmikespizza.com/franchising .

About Mountain Mike’s Pizza

Since 1978, Mountain Mike’s Pizza , a leading California-based family-style pizza chain known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, Mountain-sized pizzas, and dough made fresh daily has been a popular choice for families, serving “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!®” up and down the West Coast. In addition to offering carry-out, contactless delivery, and four third-party delivery options, Mountain Mike’s provides a family-friendly dine-in environment making it easy for guests to enjoy the brand’s signature experience wherever they are. Most of its more than 200 locations feature a kids’ activity area with arcade games, dedicated party rooms and big screen TVs throughout, making Mountain Mike’s an ideal place for sports teams, family gatherings, group fundraising events and private parties alike. With a menu of signature pizzas, bone-in wings, garlic bread, salads, mozzarella sticks, and a selection of beer and wine, there’s something for everyone at Mountain Mike’s. For a complete list of locations and the full menu, visit www.mountainmikespizza.com or follow Mountain Mike’s on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .