Mountain Mike’s Pizza Named a “Hottest Franchise Opportunity” by Entrepreneur

Newport Beach, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Mountain Mike’s Pizza , a leading family-style pizza chain known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, Mountain-sized pizzas, fresh cut toppings from edge-to-edge and dough made fresh daily for over 40 years, has ranked #6 in the highly competitive pizza category by Entrepreneur magazine in their highly coveted 2021 Franchise 500® List . Additionally, Entrepreneur named “pizza” as a “Hot Franchise Category” and Mountain Mike’s as one of the “ Hottest Franchise Opportunities ” of 2021. This year, a record 1,116 companies applied, and Mountain Mike’s ranked #192 on the overall list. Entrepreneur magazine’s Franchise 500 is the world’s most comprehensive franchise ranking, honoring companies for their exceptional performance in areas such as unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power. This news comes hot on the heels of Mountain Mike’s announcing that 2020 was the brand’s best year ever in terms of sales and growth, beating out 2019 which held the previous record.

“After a challenging year, we are proud to rank higher than ever within the competitive pizza category, proving that the hard work and dedication of our incredible franchise partners and leadership team has really paid off,” said Chris Britt, co-CEO/owner of Mountain Mike’s Pizza. Ed St. Geme, co-CEO/owner of Mountain Mike’s Pizza added, “the pandemic has certainly been an accelerant for change in our industry, and though the pizza segment in general has done well with the many changes, Mountain Mike’s finds its success in helping our franchisees and their families thrive under any circumstance.”

A variety of factors have contributed to the brand’s success this past year, including growing digital orders by more than 120%, reaching nearly 40% of total orders by year end, continued advancement of a more flexible, data driven and digital focused marketing strategy, and rapid implementation of contactless delivery, tamper free packaging and other safety protocols at the outset of the pandemic. The brand saw strong sales growth throughout the year, which was achieved despite dining rooms being closed for most of the year, a testament to the resilience of its franchisees, loyalty of its fans and the underlying strength of its carry-out and delivery business.

“Franchises were able to be nimble and innovative, serving the needs of franchisees and customers in ways that will resonate for many years to come,” says Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur. “We believe that, when we eventually look back on this time, we’ll see it as a moment when many brands defined themselves for the future.”

The key factors that go into the evaluation of the Franchise 500 include costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order.

Jim Metevier, Mountain Mike’s Pizza President and COO said, “This year we’re continuing to focus on smart, strategic growth with big plans to expand throughout the Western U.S., including a 60+ unit development deal in Arizona and Utah signed in Q4 2020. Over the past few years, we have achieved incredibly strong momentum with no signs of slowing down, and with so many exciting developments in motion, there has never been a better time to join the growing Mountain Mike’s franchise family!”

With approximately 25 new Mountain Mike’s Pizza restaurants planned to open in 2021, the over 230-unit franchised pizza brand is primed to continue expansion throughout the western U.S. in not only California, Oregon, Arizona, Utah and Nevada, but also in Idaho, Colorado, New Mexico and Texas by extending opportunities to new franchise partners looking to diversify their franchise portfolios with a popular family pizza concept. To learn more about new franchise opportunities in your market of interest, please, visit www.mountainmikespizza.com/franchising .

Since 1978, Mountain Mike’s Pizza has been serving “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!®” to its growing legion of fans in the Western U.S. Known for its legendary pepperoni pizza covered from edge to edge with mini crispy, curly pepperonis and its 20-inch Mountain-sized pizzas, Mountain Mike’s has been a popular choice for families and communities for over 40 years. Each of the brand’s more than 230 locations across California, Oregon and Utah feature in house and third party carry out and delivery platforms, and a welcoming yet modern family-friendly dine-in atmosphere complete with big screen TVs throughout and a kids’ activity area with arcade games, making it the ideal location for sports teams, family gatherings, group fundraisers and private parties. With a menu of classic and signature pizzas, oven-roasted bone-in and boneless wings with a range of signature sauces, salads, and dessert and cookie pizzas, and a selection of beer and wine, there’s something for everyone. No matter how you slice it, whether it be dine-in, carry-out or contactless delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to deliver on safety, freshness, quality and value. For a complete list of locations and the full menu, visit www.mountainmikespizza.com or follow Mountain Mike’s on Instagram , Facebook , and Twitter .

