Mountain Mike’s Pizza Launches New Mountain Fries for a Limited Time

Leading Family-Style Pizza Chain Adds Deliciously Seasoned Potato Wedges Just In Time For Football Season

Newport Beach, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Mountain Mike’s Pizza , LLC , a leading family-style pizza chain for more than 40 years, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, Mountain-sized pizzas, toppings to the edge, and dough made fresh daily, is excited to introduce its latest, limited-edition menu addition: Mountain Fries. Oven baked to perfection, and with more than half a pound in each serving, the new Mountain Fries are deliciously seasoned thick crinkle cut potato wedges that start at just $6.99. For an additional $3, you can “Get ‘em loaded” with melted cheese, crunchy bacon, and fresh green onion. Available now through the end of the year, this craveable finger food is the perfect gameday addition to pair alongside the brand’s mouthwatering pizzas.

“Comfort food evokes a sense of happiness and Americans love potatoes almost as much as they love pizza (and sports), so we are excited to expand our menu to cater to both cravings with the launch of our limited-edition Mountain Fries,” said Carol DeNembo, Vice President of Marketing for Mountain Mike’s Pizza. “Just in time for the start of football season and the baseball playoffs, our savory new Mountain Fries are bound to be the must-have add-on for sports fans as they look to satisfy their gameday appetites whether that’s from their couch, tailgating at local stadiums, or at their favorite Mountain Mike’s watching games on our big screens.”

Delivering delicious food and memorable dining experiences to families and sports fans of all ages has been folded into the fabric of Mountain Mike’s since its founding in 1978. In addition to an unwavering commitment to the communities it serves, the brand is proud to support the sports community in many ways as well, most notably with partnerships that include Angels Baseball and football’s San Francisco 49ers. Mountain Mike’s signature pizza, family-friendly atmosphere, and commitment to its guests anchors the one-of-a-kind experience of enjoying “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!®” at its more than 260 locations throughout the Western United States.

Mountain Mike’s makes delicious pizzas the way you remember – hand-made and with the freshest and finest ingredients. From the legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, whole-milk mozzarella cheese and a variety of fan-favorite specialty pizzas, Mountain Mike’s has something to satisfy every taste. Whether it’s dine-in, carryout or delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to deliver on quality, freshness, flavor and value. Orders may also be placed through any of the brand’s third-party delivery partners. To view the full menu, order online, or find your nearest location, visit www.mountainmikespizza.com .

Since 1978, Mountain Mike’s Pizza , a leading California-based family-style pizza chain known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, Mountain-sized pizzas, and dough made fresh daily has been a popular choice for families, serving “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!®” up and down the West Coast. In addition to offering carryout, its own in-house delivery, and four third-party delivery options, Mountain Mike’s provides a family-friendly dine-in environment making it easy for guests to enjoy the brand’s signature experience wherever they are. Most of its more than 260 locations feature a kids’ activity area with arcade games, dedicated party rooms and big screen TVs throughout, making Mountain Mike’s an ideal place for sports teams, family gatherings, group fundraising events and private parties alike. With a menu of signature pizzas, chicken wings, garlic bread, salads, mozzarella sticks, and a selection of beer and wine, there’s something for everyone at Mountain Mike’s. For a complete list of locations and the full menu, visit www.mountainmikespizza.com or follow Mountain Mike’s on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

