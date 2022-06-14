Mountain Mike’s Pizza Kicks off Summer With a Chance To Win a Tropical Hawaii Vacation!

All Mountain Rewards® Members Are Automatically Entered to Win a Free Trip to Hawaii, Plus Earn Double Loyalty Points All Month Long on Pineapple Chicken Luau Pizza Purchases

Newport Beach, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Mountain Mike’s Pizza , one of the nation’s leading family-style pizza chains, is celebrating its island-inspired Pineapple Chicken Luau pizza all month long with the chance for one lucky Mountain Rewards ® member to win a trip for two to Hawaii! All Mountain Rewards

members, new and existing, will automatically be entered into the ‘Win A Trip to Hawaii’ sweepstakes, no purchase necessary. Members will also receive double loyalty points on the purchase of any Pineapple Chicken Luau pizza throughout the entire month of June. The paradise-inspired pizza is made fresh, covered with grilled chicken, juicy pineapple, and crispy bacon all the way to the edge on a sweet and tangy BBQ sauce.

“At Mountain Mike’s we, along with so many of our loyal fans, believe that pineapple belongs on pizza, so we decided to celebrate this majestic fruit and our fan-favorite Pineapple Chicken Luau pizza for the entire month of June with juicy offers exclusively for our Mountain Rewards

members,” said Carol DeNembo, VP of Marketing for Mountain Mike’s Pizza. “And to really get fans in the Aloha spirit, Mountain Mike’s is giving away a trip for two to Hawaii. All you have to do for a chance to win is to download and register on the Mountain Mike’s Mobile App!”

The Grand Prize includes (Approximate Retail Value of $5,000):

Round-trip coach air transportation for winner and guest from a major airport, as determined by Sponsor, near the winner’s home within the continental U.S. to Hawaii.

One (1) double occupancy standard hotel room for two guests for seven (7) days/six (6) nights

Entry requirements are simple! For a chance to win, simply download the Mountain Mike’s Pizza Mountain Rewards

mobile app and create an account. Existing Mountain Rewards

members are automatically entered. The sweepstakes will conclude at 11:59:59 PM PDT on June 30. Void outside of California, Arizona, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Idaho. See official participation rules here .

About Mountain Mike’s Pizza

Since 1978, Mountain Mike’s Pizza , a leading California-based family-style pizza chain known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, Mountain-sized pizzas, and dough made fresh daily has been a popular choice for families, serving “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!®” up and down the West Coast. In addition to offering carryout, its own in-house delivery, and four third-party delivery options, Mountain Mike’s provides a family-friendly dine-in environment making it easy for guests to enjoy the brand’s signature experience wherever they are. Most of its more than 250 locations feature a kids’ activity area with arcade games, dedicated party rooms and big screen TVs throughout, making Mountain Mike’s an ideal place for sports teams, family gatherings, group fundraising events and private parties alike. With a menu of signature pizzas, chicken wings, garlic bread, salads, mozzarella sticks, and a selection of beer and wine, there’s something for everyone at Mountain Mike’s. For a complete list of locations and the full menu, visit www.mountainmikespizza.com or follow Mountain Mike’s on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Media Contact:

Kristyna Otto

Powerhouse Communications

kristyna@powerhousecomm.com

