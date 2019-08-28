Mountain Mike’s Pizza Identifies Humboldt County as Prime Growth Market

Family-Style Pizza Franchise Offering Exclusive Franchise Deals in Eureka & Surrounding Areas

Newport Beach, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Mountain Mike’s Pizza, LLC, a leading California-based family-style pizza chain, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis and Mountain-sized pizzas, is focusing its expansion efforts in northern California’s Humboldt County with a Eureka, California location already in development. Data uncovered during an in-depth market analysis paired with the brand’s longstanding success throughout northern California makes Humboldt County a natural fit for a concept like Mountain Mike’s, which caters to families, large groups and celebratory occasions. There are currently 211 Mountain Mike’s Pizza locations in operation throughout California, Oregon, Nevada and Utah.

“There’s high demand for family-friendly dining options like Mountain Mike’s in and around Eureka, and I’m excited to grow our presence in the region to mirror the success we’ve seen in the North Bay,” said Sonu Chandi, President of Chandi Hospitality, the area development group responsible for expansion in Humboldt County. “As both an area developer and franchisee, I can speak to the unique benefits of owning a Mountain Mike’s that you just won’t find at any other franchise chain, and I’m looking forward to welcoming new franchise partners to the family.

Chandi Hospitality is one of Mountain Mike’s Pizza’s five area development agents, each responsible in their designated territories to acquire new franchisees, identify development sites and ensure operations are running to brand standards. This model provides franchisees with added benefits in addition to the ongoing corporate support and resources offered by Mountain Mike’s Pizza’s dedicated leadership team.

“For over 40 years, Mountain Mike’s has been a popular choice for families and, with the help of dedicated franchisees, we’re excited to introduce our concept with confidence to pizza fans all over Humboldt county,” said Jim Metevier, President and COO of Mountain Mike’s Pizza, LLC. “Mountain Mike’s has developed a formula for success which enables our franchise partners to thrive and, with our unique area development strategy, Mountain Mike’s Pizza is poised to own a larger share of the nearly $45 billion pizza segment.”

Mountain Mike’s Pizza is actively seeking franchise candidates to grow with the brand in Humboldt County and throughout areas of California’s North Coast. With impressive new unit growth and positive systemwide sales year after year, Mountain Mike’s Pizza presents a business opportunity for entrepreneurs looking to expand their franchise portfolios and partner with an established brand on the rise.

Known for its welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere, community involvement, and legendary pizza made with high-quality ingredients, the signature Mountain Mike’s experience of enjoying “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!®” will soon be available to pizza lovers throughout Humboldt county. The restaurants will feature Mountain Mike’s updated restaurant prototype complete with big screen TVs and a kids’ activity area with arcade games. These features make it the ideal spot for sports teams, family gatherings, group fundraising events and private parties alike. Mountain Mike’s offers mouth-watering pizzas, including the fan favorite pepperoni pizza covered from edge to edge with mini crispy, curly pepperonis, all made with high-quality ingredients like real whole milk mozzarella cheese and served on dough that’s prepared in-house daily. The menu also features both boneless and bone-in wings, garlic bread, mozzarella sticks, a robust all-you-can-eat salad bar, and a selection of beer and wine. Whether dine-in, carry-out or delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to deliver on freshness, quality and value.

About Mountain Mike’s Pizza

Since 1978, Mountain Mike’s Pizza has been serving “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!®” up and down the West Coast. Known for its legendary pepperoni pizza covered from edge to edge with mini crispy, curly pepperonis and its 20-inch Mountain-sized pizzas, Mountain Mike’s has been a popular choice for families for over 40 years. Each of the brand’s more than 210 locations across California, Oregon, Nevada and Utah feature a welcoming yet modern family-friendly atmosphere complete with big screen TVs throughout and a kids’ activity area with arcade games, making it the ideal location for sports teams, family gatherings, group fundraisers and private parties. Mountain Mike’s Pizza is the Official Pizza of the San Francisco 49ers. With a menu of signature pizzas like Everest and The McKinley, boneless and bone-in wings, garlic bread, mozzarella sticks, a robust all-you-can-eat salad bar, and a selection of beer and wine, there’s something for everyone. Whether dine-in, carry-out or delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to deliver on freshness, quality and value. For a complete list of locations and the full menu, visit www.mountainmikespizza.com or follow Mountain Mike’s on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

