Mountain Mike’s Pizza Hits a Home Run With Multi-year Agreement With Angels Baseball

Family-Focused Pizza Chain Teams Up with the Halos as an Official Pizza Partner of the MLB Club

Newport Beach, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Mountain Mike’s Pizza , a leading California-based family-style pizza chain for more than 40 years, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, Mountain-sized pizzas, dough made fresh daily, and toppings to the edge proudly announces its latest professional sports partnership as it becomes an Official Pizza Partner of Angels Baseball. The partnership with the iconic Southern California based MLB Club underscores Mountain Mike’s longstanding commitment to families, sports fans and communities throughout California and the Western U.S. With 250 restaurants in operation and more than a quarter billion dollars in 2021 system sales, the brand is experiencing phenomenal growth in markets throughout the West, but its headquarters since 2017 has been in the heart of Southern California where Mountain Mike’s is expanding faster than any other region, making the relationship with the Orange County-based ballclub a natural fit.

“We are so excited and privileged to partner with the Angels, a franchise beloved by fans across Southern California for more than 60 years,” said Chris Britt, Co-CEO and Co-Owner of Mountain Mike’s Pizza. Added Britt, “I grew up in Orange County, have been attending games at the Big A for decades, and have vivid memories from my days as a little leaguer and Junior Angels Club member, so I know first-hand that the Angels and Mountain Mike’s each have rich histories of success and engagement with families and communities.” Ed St. Geme, also a Co-CEO and Co-Owner of the company, commented “Our new relationship with the Angels comes at a momentous time in the history of Mountain Mike’s Pizza – last year was a record-setter for our brand, and we have no plans of slowing down as we continue to climb to the top of the pizza segment with the help of our valued guests, franchisees and sponsorship partners like the Angels.”

In addition to an array of Spring Training advertisements and AM830 KLAA radio promotions, Mountain Mike’s multifaceted agreement with the Angels includes a variety of highly visible in-stadium signage and activations, including prominent digital advertising on the team’s famous “Big A” LED screen outside the ballpark. The agreement, which officially names Mountain Mike’s Pizza as an Official Pizza Partner of Angels Baseball, also designates the pizza chain as a Presenting Sponsor of an Angels Baseball Foundation Community Program during each year of the sponsorship. The marketing partnership with the Angels also builds on Mountain Mike’s sports integrations in Northern California where it was founded, including serving as the Official Pizza of the San Francisco 49ers, a partnership which Mountain Mike’s has had since 2018.

“We are excited to welcome Mountain Mike’s Pizza to the Angels Family,” said Angels Chairman, Dennis Kuhl. “We look forward to working together to achieve our common goal of uniting families and our community through our beloved sport of baseball.”

In 2021, Mountain Mike’s opened 18 new restaurants and signed new franchise agreements totaling more than 60 new restaurants. With 30 new locations expected to open in 2022, the surging brand is now opening pizza restaurants in 8 states including additional locations in California, Oregon, Utah and Nevada and inaugural locations in Arizona, Idaho, Texas, and Colorado. Among the many prominent awards Mountain Mike’s claimed in 2021, three notable honors underscored the brand’s steady recent ascent among pizza chains. Mountain Mike’s jumped five spots from #21 to #16 in PMQ’s 2022 Pizza Power Report covering the nation’s top 50 pizza chains. Mountain Mike’s also was selected as one of Fast Casual’s 2021 Top 100 Movers and Shakers, debuting at #19 and was one of only two pizza chains included in the top 20 on Fast Casual’s power list. Lastly, Entrepreneur ranked Mountain Mike’s #4 among the nation’s top pizza brands in its highly coveted 2022 Franchise 500® rankings and climbed to #107 on the overall list of top franchises to own in the U.S., jumping an impressive 85 spots from its 2021 position.

“Watching baseball while enjoying Mountain Mike’s pizza is an experience our guests have enjoyed for more than 40 years, and as we take the field with Angels Baseball in 2022, we’re excited to engage with fans of all ages whose passion for America’s national pastime matches their love for Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!®,” said Jim Metevier, President and COO of Mountain Mike’s Pizza. “Mountain Mike’s continues to be a popular go-to destination for fans to cheer their teams on multiple big-screen TVs spread throughout each location, and we’re particularly proud to partner with a legendary ballclub that many of our Southern California guests have cheered for generations.”

About Mountain Mike’s Pizza

Since 1978, Mountain Mike’s Pizza , a leading California-based family-style pizza chain known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, Mountain-sized pizzas, and dough made fresh daily has been a popular choice for families, serving “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!®” up and down the West Coast. In addition to offering carryout, its own in-house delivery, and four third-party delivery options, Mountain Mike’s provides a family-friendly dine-in environment making it easy for guests to enjoy the brand’s signature experience wherever they are. Most of its 250 locations feature a kids’ activity area with arcade games, dedicated party rooms and big screen TVs throughout, making Mountain Mike’s an ideal place for sports teams, family gatherings, group fundraising events and private parties alike. With a menu of signature pizzas, bone-in wings, garlic bread, salads, mozzarella sticks, and a selection of beer and wine, there’s something for everyone at Mountain Mike’s. For a complete list of locations and the full menu, visit www.mountainmikespizza.com or follow Mountain Mike’s on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram . To learn more about investing with the brand, visit www.mountainmikesfranchise.com .

