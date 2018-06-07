Mountain Mike’s Pizza Hires Powerhouse Communications

Agency to Lead Awareness Efforts for Fast-Growing Family-Style Pizza Franchise

Santa Ana, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Powerhouse Communications, a creative public relations agency specializing in the foodservice and franchise industries, has been retained by Mountain Mike’s Pizza, LLC., a leading family-style pizza chain, to lead awareness efforts for the more than 190-unit brand. Mountain Mike’s is growing quickly and has enlisted the agency to support expansion efforts by generating impactful consumer and franchise awareness for the company. With a focus on growing in both new and existing markets, Mountain Mike’s is on schedule to open more than 20 new restaurants this year alone.

“Powerhouse came highly recommended due to their creative approach to PR and proven track record of generating positive results for restaurant franchises,” said Chris Britt, who serves alongside Ed St. Geme as Co-CEO of Mountain Mike’s Pizza. “With strong sales and an exciting pipeline of new store openings on the horizon, we’re confident we’ve chosen the right partner to tell our story.”

Celebrating 40 years of serving families delicious pizza created with dough made fresh every day, high quality ingredients and produce, Mountain Mike’s Pizza has become known for its comfortable, family-friendly atmosphere and commitment to serving up signature pizzas and a memorable experience at a great value. Most Mountain Mike’s locations feature an activity area complete with arcade games, big screen TVs throughout, craft beer on tap and a robust salad bar, making it the ideal spot for sports teams, family gatherings and private parties of all sizes

“We’re impressed with what Powerhouse has accomplished for other foodservice brands and know their expertise and creative energy will prove to be an asset as we introduce the signature Mountain Mike’s experience to pizza lovers around the country,” added St. Geme.

Founded in 1968 in Palo Alto, California, the company currently franchises nearly 200 units throughout California, Oregon, Nevada and Utah, and is continuing to grow at a rapid pace using an area development franchise model. This month alone, Mountain Mike’s will open six new locations throughout California.

“Not only do we speak the language of all things restaurant and franchise, but we love the opportunity to make strong first impressions for our clients in new markets,” said Kristin Daher, president of Powerhouse Communications. “Since being introduced to Mountain Mike’s, we quickly understood why this restaurant has been the go-to spot for many families over the past 40 years, and why there is high demand for a concept like this. We have a lot of fun ideas to help introduce Mountain Mike’s to new guests and prospective franchisees and are looking forward to sharing their story!”

About Powerhouse Communications

Powerhouse Communications is An Ideas Agency offering a wide range of public relations, brand strategy and social media services. Specializing in the foodservice, CPG and franchise industries, the Agency has a long track record of generating impactful awareness where it counts. The Powerhouse team is made up of talented storytellers and hungry thought leaders who are equally focused on the imaginative and strategic elements of the agency’s work. Experienced in launching new brands and breathing life into established companies, Powerhouse excels in imaginative brand storytelling and creating unique awareness opportunities for its clients. For more information, visit www.powerhousecomm.com or call (949) 261-2216. Powerhouse Communications is located at 1231 E. Dyer Rd., Ste. 238, Santa Ana, CA 92705.

About Mountain Mike’s Pizza

Established in Palo Alto, California in 1978, Mountain Mike’s Pizza has become known for its inviting, family-friendly atmosphere and delicious pizza made using simple, fresh and quality ingredients. After almost four decades, Mountain Mike’s remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering the “Best Pizza in the West,” and has grown to over 190 units across California, Oregon, Nevada and Utah. With a menu of superb pizza, wings, sides and more, as well as a fresh salad bar and selection of wine and beer, Mountain Mike’s offers a comfortable dine-in experience for lunch and dinner in addition to online ordering, takeout and delivery. For more the latest, visit www.mountainmikes.com or check out Mountain Mike’s on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

