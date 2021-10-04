Mountain Mike’s Pizza Has Gone Mad With the Launch of Its New Angry Buffalo Chicken Pizza

For Pizza Lovers Who Like It Spicy, Leading Family-Style Pizza Chain Debuts New Pizza with a Kick

Newport Beach, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Mountain Mike’s Pizza , a leading California-based family-style pizza chain for more than 40 years, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, Mountain-sized pizzas, and dough made fresh daily, has introduced its new “pizza with a kick” that’s perfect for football fans and spicing up family game nights this fall! The new Angry Buffalo Chicken Pizza is a hot item – literally and figuratively – combining a duo of favorite football foods, spicy buffalo wings and pizza! The limited-edition pizza is topped with creamy garlic white sauce, grilled chicken tossed in Frank’s® Xtra Hot Buffalo Wing Sauce, sliced onions, fresh diced celery, and green onions – then finished with an extra drizzle of wing sauce to really bring the heat.

“As the official pizza of the San Francisco 49ers and a popular go-to destination for football fans of all ages to cheer on their teams, Mountain Mike’s is getting guests fired up for the popular taste of buffalo chicken wings on our legendary pizza,” said Carol DeNembo, Vice President of Marketing for Mountain Mike’s Pizza. “Our new Angry Buffalo Chicken Pizza checks all the boxes for pizza fans who like it XTRA hot! Americans love fiery buffalo wings and football. So, Mountain Mike’s combined the best of both worlds into one seriously flavorful bite that’ll have you going back for more!”

Arriving just as football season really heats up, the Angry Buffalo Chicken Pizza is available at any of Mountain Mike’s nearly 250 locations throughout the West from October 4 through December 31 in a variety of sizes including the 20-inch Mountain. However, this bold new pizza isn’t the only promotion getting football fans cheering this season. The brand is also giving three fans a chance to claim $75,000 each! If the 49ers score exactly 49 points during a 2021 regular season game, three lucky Mountain Rewards

mobile app members will be randomly selected to score big !

Whether it’s dine-in, carryout or delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to deliver on quality, freshness, flavor and value. Orders may also be placed through any of the brand’s third-party delivery partners. To view the full menu, order online, or find your nearest location, visit www.mountainmikespizza.com .

About Mountain Mike’s Pizza

Since 1978, Mountain Mike’s Pizza , a leading California-based family-style pizza chain known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, Mountain-sized pizzas, and dough made fresh daily has been a popular choice for families, serving “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!®” up and down the West Coast. In addition to offering carryout, its own in-house delivery, and four third-party delivery options, Mountain Mike’s provides a family-friendly dine-in environment making it easy for guests to enjoy the brand’s signature experience wherever they are. Most of its more than 240 locations feature a kids’ activity area with arcade games, dedicated party rooms and big screen TVs throughout, making Mountain Mike’s an ideal place for sports teams, family gatherings, group fundraising events and private parties alike. With a menu of signature pizzas, bone-in wings, garlic bread, salads, mozzarella sticks, and a selection of beer and wine, there’s something for everyone at Mountain Mike’s. For a complete list of locations and the full menu, visit www.mountainmikespizza.com or follow Mountain Mike’s on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Media Contact:

Kristyna Otto

Powerhouse Communications

kristyna@powerhousecomm.com

949-261-2216

More from Mountain Mike’s Pizza

The post Mountain Mike’s Pizza Has Gone Mad With the Launch of Its New Angry Buffalo Chicken Pizza first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.