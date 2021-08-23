Mountain Mike’s Pizza is “Going Big” with Texas Expansion

Leading Family-Style Pizza Chain Signs Inaugural Three-Store Deal in the State with More in Negotiation

Newport Beach, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Mountain Mike’s Pizza , a leading California-based family-style pizza chain for more than 40 years, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, Mountain-sized pizzas, and dough made fresh daily, is opening up new franchise opportunities in Texas after signing a three-store deal with franchise industry veterans Hector Haget and Khris Tate of Jefes Pizza, LLC. to develop in the Dallas-Ft. Worth area. As the saying goes, everything’s bigger in Texas, and residents of the Lone Star State now can look forward to the brand’s famous 20-inch Mountain-sized pizzas and toppings that could fill a ten-gallon hat at locations dotting Collin County, including McKinney and Frisco. Other single-and multi-unit deals in the surrounding area are in process with details to be announced soon.

The clamoring for Mountain Mike’s mouthwatering pizzas and family-friendly environment is at an all-time high, and as the company continues to experience record sales and new unit growth, the brand is methodically expanding its footprint throughout the Western United States. As the past two years have shown, the time for qualified franchisees to pursue a successful, resilient and sought-after pizza concept like Mountain Mike’s Pizza has never been better. With several multi-unit development deals already in motion in eight states in the West, it’s a uniquely attractive time to join the Mountain Mike’s Pizza franchise family in Texas, which is likely to be the brand’s second-largest market within the next few years.

“Mountain Mike’s owes its success to some of the most reputable and talented franchisees in the business, and we are actively seeking entrepreneurs in the Dallas area and throughout Texas to join our franchise family during the most exciting time in the company’s history,” said Jim Metevier, President and Chief Operating Officer at Mountain Mike’s Pizza. “A family dining staple for more than four decades throughout California, we’ve recently been welcomed into new communities throughout the Western U.S. where our franchise partners are experiencing record-breaking success. The opportunity is ripe for passionate entrepreneurs and successful multi-brand franchise operators to reap the benefits of joining one of the nation’s leading family-friendly pizza concepts.”

Through the first six months of 2021, Mountain Mike’s has continued its record-breaking sales growth with same-store-sales (SSS) surging 16.4% and total system sales (TSS) jumping 25.9% over 2020. AUVs for the brand now are close to $1.1M systemwide with the top 50% of locations averaging close to $1.3 million. Digital sales, which stood at 18.25% pre-pandemic, grew impressively to 40% as Q2 ended – fueled by an array of successful digital marketing initiatives. Currently developing in eight Western states, Mountain Mike’s opened six new restaurants in Q2 and 14 thus far for the year with expectations to have a total of 25 new locations open by the end of 2021.

“One of the most interesting facts about Texas is while it has had the fastest-growing population in the U.S. over the past 10 years, its pizza capacity has had trouble keeping up. The number of pizza places per capita is among the lowest in the country. Yet, Texans absolutely love their pizza, so we couldn’t be more excited that now is the right time to introduce all that Mountain Mike’s Pizza has to offer to our friends in the Lone Star State,” added Chris Britt and Ed St. Geme, co-owners of the brand. “If we had to choose a partner from scratch to do it big and right in Texas, we could not have been blessed any more than having Hector and Kris lead the way given their success as Jersey Mike’s franchisees in the state.”

Recent reports named Mountain Mike’s an emerging leader in the pizza space, one of the hottest franchise categories of 2021, and even called the pizza segment both recession and pandemic-proof, a statement in many ways validated by Mountain Mike’s incredibly strong performance in 2020 and 2021. The brand has also earned impressive recognition and high rankings across a variety of industry-leading reports from Franchise Times, Nation’s Restaurant News, Entrepreneur, Fast Casual, QSR Magazine, and Restaurant Business, among many others.

To build upon the brand’s success while satisfying consumer demand for higher-quality pizza and family-friendly dining options, Mountain Mike’s is extending opportunities to new franchise partners looking to diversify their franchise brand portfolios with a popular family pizza concept. With approximately 25 new Mountain Mike’s Pizza restaurants expected to open in 2021, the soon-to-be-over 250-unit franchised pizza brand is primed to continue expansion west of the Mississippi in states that have been identified as prime markets for the established, fast-growing brand. To learn more about new franchise opportunities in your market of interest, visit www.mountainmikespizza.com/franchising .

About Mountain Mike’s Pizza

Since 1978, Mountain Mike’s Pizza , a leading California-based family-style pizza chain known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, Mountain-sized pizzas, and dough made fresh daily has been a popular choice for families, serving “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!®” up and down the West Coast. In addition to offering carryout, its own in-house delivery, and four third-party delivery options, Mountain Mike’s provides a family-friendly dine-in environment making it easy for guests to enjoy the brand’s signature experience wherever they are. Most of its more than 240 locations feature a kids’ activity area with arcade games, dedicated party rooms and big screen TVs throughout, making Mountain Mike’s an ideal place for sports teams, family gatherings, group fundraising events and private parties alike. With a menu of signature pizzas, bone-in wings, garlic bread, salads, mozzarella sticks, and a selection of beer and wine, there’s something for everyone at Mountain Mike’s. For a complete list of locations and the full menu, visit www.mountainmikespizza.com or follow Mountain Mike’s on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram . To learn more about investing with the brand, visit www.mountainmikesfranchise.com .

