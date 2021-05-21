Mountain Mike’s Pizza Debuts at #19 in Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers & Shakers

Co-CEOs Chris Britt and Ed St. Geme Also Honored Among Top 25 Fast Casual Execs in the Nation

Newport Beach, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Mountain Mike’s Pizza , a leading family-style pizza chain known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, Mountain-sized pizzas, toppings to the edge and dough made fresh daily for over 40 years, has been honored as one of Fast Casual’s 2021 Top 100 Movers and Shakers . Making an impressive introduction to this prestigious ranking, the pizza chain debuted at the 19th spot overall and was one of only two pizza chains included in the top 20. For the past 16 years, the Fast Casual Top 100 Movers & Shakers has identified the industry’s most successful brands, centering on factors beyond profitability and growth such as innovation, leadership and – more than ever this year – resilience. Along with the brand’s top 20 debut, the publication recognized Mountain Mike’s co-CEOs and owners, Chris Britt and Ed St. Geme, amongst the nation’s top 25 fast casual executives.

“At Mountain Mike’s Pizza, our mouthwatering pizzas and hardworking franchisees are always the ‘stars’ of the show, but I am also incredibly proud of the strong leadership team and franchise support center we’ve built out over the past four years,” said Britt. “Our team, through their dedication and hard work, have cemented our brand as one of the nation’s leading family-friendly pizza concepts. And I know I speak for all of us, and all of our franchise partners, in saying that we are extremely gratified and humbled to see Mountain Mike’s Pizza included alongside the best of the best in the fast casual space.”

The brand reported a strong start to 2021, with first quarter same store sales (SSS) up 23.4% over 2020. This surge in sales in 2021’s first quarter comes on the heels of a very successful 2020 for Mountain Mike’s, when total system sales (TTS) increased 13.3% and Same Store Sales increased 7.3% over 2019. The company also opened 15 new restaurants in 2020 and signed agreements to expand into new western states including a 60+ unit development deal in Arizona and Utah. These achievements were made despite dining rooms being closed for most of the year, a testament to a solid off-premise strategy, growing online and digital footprint and the resilience of Mountain Mike’s franchisees who adapted to ever-evolving regulations to ensure safe dining for guests, doubled down on community outreach efforts and stepped up to donate thousands of meals to health care workers and first responders in their areas.

St. Geme added, “Our team never hesitated, but rather forged boldly ahead through the challenges to emerge stronger than ever. It’s an exciting time to be a part of the Mountain Mike’s brand as our acceleration continues throughout 2021 and far beyond!”

Mountain Mike’s Pizza was recently ranked #6 in the highly competitive pizza category by Entrepreneur Magazine in their highly coveted 2021 Franchise 500® List along with being named one of the “ Hottest Franchise Opportunities ” of 2021. Additionally, the brand was ranked #21 on the list of “ Top 50 pizza chains ” in PMQ’s Pizza Power Report 2021, and #4 on the list of fastest growing sales per unit.

With 75 store agreements signed over the past six months and at least 25 new Mountain Mike’s Pizza restaurants planned to open in 2021, the over 235-unit franchised pizza brand is primed to continue expansion throughout the western U.S. in not only California, Oregon, Arizona, Utah and Nevada, but also in Idaho, Colorado, New Mexico and Texas. There are growth opportunities available in each of these states for new franchise partners looking to diversify their franchise portfolios with a popular family pizza concept. To learn more about new franchise opportunities in your market of interest, visit www.mountainmikespizza.com/franchising .

