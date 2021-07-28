Mountain Mike’s Pizza Continues To Reach New Heights in 2021 as Q2 Same Store Sales Rise 16.4%

Leading Family-Style Pizza Chain Follows Record-Setting Q1 with Equally Impressive Q2 Results

Newport Beach, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Mountain Mike’s Pizza , LLC, a leading family-style pizza chain for more than 40 years, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, Mountain-sized pizzas, toppings to the edge, and dough made fresh daily, continued its strong sales gains in Q2 2021, reporting outsized increases in same-store-sales (SSS) of 16.4% and total system sales (TSS) of 25.9% over 2020. AUVs for the brand now are close to $1.1M systemwide with the top 50% of locations averaging close to $1.3 million. Digital sales, which stood at 18.25% pre-pandemic, grew impressively to 40% as Q2 ended – fueled by an array of successful digital marketing initiatives. Currently developing in eight western states, Mountain Mike’s opened six new restaurants in Q2 and 12 thus far for the year with expectations to have a total of 25 new locations open by the end of 2021.

“As we cross over into the second half of 2021 and set our sights on another record-setting year, our pipeline of new locations and franchise partners continues to grow at a rapid pace. I am very excited to say that by year end we should have more than 250 Mountain Mike’s Pizza restaurants in operation and in excess of $250 million in total system sales,” said Chris Britt, co-CEO/owner of Mountain Mike’s Pizza. “This is a company firing on all cylinders as we continue to turn heads, and our top tier sales performance and marketplace buzz are proof positive that Mountain Mike’s is catapulting itself to the forefront of America’s love for Pizza The Way it Oughta Be.”

2020 was the best sales year in Mountain Mike’s Pizza history with total system sales exceeding $200 million, and little has changed through the first half of 2021 to slow momentum. In fact, Q1 2021 was the best sales quarter in the brand’s 43-year history, with SSS up 23.4% over the previous year. The brand’s ongoing success in Q2 was bolstered by a variety of impactful marketing initiatives, including its April sponsorship of the San Francisco 49ers draft party as an activation of Mountain Mike’s appointment as the Official Pizza of the San Francisco 49ers, and the resurrection of its heart-shaped pizzas for Mother’s Day.

Aiding in the chain’s digital sales growth, the company’s new and exciting mobile loyalty app was introduced in May to reward loyal guests, build more meaningful connections with fans, and create personalized offers suited to their individual needs. Also in May, Mountain Mike’s expanded its dessert menu with the introduction of Mini Churrs

– delicious bite-size churros bursting with a crispy, sweet cinnamon flavor. Now a widely craved and permanent fixture of Mountain Mike’s scrumptious dessert menu, alongside the pizza cookie and the cinnamon dessert pizza, the addition of Mini Churrs

helped drive dessert category sales up 117%.

While remarkable sales and AUV results continued to generate plenty of brand visibility through the first six months of the year, the brand also nabbed two coveted media accolades. In June, Mountain Mike’s Pizza received editorial acclaim as one of the nation’s top-performing restaurant chains by two industry-leading publications. The company climbed 47 spots to #140 on Restaurant Business’ Top 500 Chain Restaurant Report and jumped 33 spots to #156 on the prestigious Nation’s Restaurant News (NRN) Top 500 ranking. NRN also ranked Mountain Mike’s as the third-fastest growing pizza chain in terms of 2020 systemwide sales of the top 25 pizza chains in America.

“We are extremely pleased to see that the momentum Mountain Mike’s Pizza experienced during our record-setting 2020 has carried over into the first half of 2021, and we are excited for what’s ahead for the brand as records are surely made to be broken,” said Ed St. Geme, co-CEO/owner of Mountain Mike’s Pizza. Jim Metevier, President and COO of the company added, “Our strong Q2 performance is a wonderful testament to the consummate dedication of our valued franchise partners, and our industry-leading results continue to whet the appetites of potential new franchisees who see the opportunity to partner with a resilient brand whose incredible growth story is still being written.”

With more than 100 franchise commitments signed over the past eight months and 25 new units scheduled to open in California, Oregon, Utah, Arizona and Idaho in 2021, the over 240-unit franchised pizza brand is primed for continued expansion throughout the Western U.S. After more than 40 years in business, Mountain Mike’s Pizza is uniquely positioned as an established brand on the rise and is seeking multi-unit franchise partners looking to diversify their portfolios with a leading family pizza concept. To learn more about investing with the brand, visit www.mountainmikesfranchise.com .

About Mountain Mike’s Pizza

Since 1978, Mountain Mike’s Pizza , a leading California-based family-style pizza chain known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, Mountain-sized pizzas, and dough made fresh daily has been a popular choice for families, serving “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!®” up and down the West Coast. In addition to offering carryout, its own in-house delivery, and four third-party delivery options, Mountain Mike’s provides a family-friendly dine-in environment making it easy for guests to enjoy the brand’s signature experience wherever they are. Most of its more than 240 locations feature a kids’ activity area with arcade games, dedicated party rooms and big screen TVs throughout, making Mountain Mike’s an ideal place for sports teams, family gatherings, group fundraising events and private parties alike. With a menu of signature pizzas, bone-in wings, garlic bread, salads, mozzarella sticks, and a selection of beer and wine, there’s something for everyone at Mountain Mike’s. For a complete list of locations and the full menu, visit www.mountainmikespizza.com or follow Mountain Mike’s on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram . To learn more about investing with the brand, visit www.mountainmikesfranchise.com .

