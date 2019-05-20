Mountain Mike’s Pizza Continues California North Bay Expansion

Family-Style Pizza Franchise Grows in Marin, Mendocino, Napa, Humboldt and Sonoma Counties

Newport Beach, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Mountain Mike’s Pizza, LLC, a leading California-based family-style pizza chain known for serving “Pizza the way it oughta be!®,” continues to significantly expand its footprint in the North Bay region of Northern California including Marin, Mendocino, Napa, Humboldt and Sonoma Counties. The more than 200-unit brand recently opened three North Bay-area units in American Canyon, Ukiah and Fort Bragg, with locations planned for Napa, Eureka and Santa Rosa which is set to open in early Summer.

“With our Mountain Mike’s expansion, we are satisfying North Bay residents and their growing demand for unique, family-friendly dining options,” said Sonu Chandi, President of Chandi Hospitality, the area development group responsible for bringing 12 new locations to the North Bay. “We truly believe this franchise brings value to the communities it serves, which is why in addition to the new locations we will be opening, we knew we had to rebuild our Santa Rosa restaurant, which was lost in the 2017 Tubbs Wild Fire. Not only is the pizza superior in quality and taste, there’s a spirit of community connectedness at each restaurant that you won’t find at other franchise chains.”

Chandi Hospitality is one of Mountain Mike’s Pizza’s five area development agents, each responsible in their designated territories to acquire new franchisees, identify development sites and ensure operations are running to brand standards. This model provides franchisees with added benefits in addition to the ongoing corporate support and resources offered by Mountain Mike’s dedicated leadership team.

“Our unique area development strategy allows us to connect the dots across California, and we’re proud to entrust capable partners like Chandi Hospitality Group to increase our brand presence in suburban markets like North Bay where there’s a strong demand for dining options like ours,” said Jim Metevier, President and Chief Operating Officer of Mountain Mike’s Pizza. “North Bay is just one of many markets that are primed for dining experiences that cater to families, groups and celebratory occasions; and we’re looking forward to bringing Mountain Mike’s to these markets with the help of new franchise partners.”

Known for its welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere and community involvement, Mountain Mike’s serves up a signature experience that guests keep coming back for, like its legendary pepperoni pizza loaded with crispy, curly mini pepperonis. All 206 restaurants throughout California, Oregon, Nevada and Utah offer a menu of mouth-watering pizzas served on scratch-made dough that’s made in-house daily and topped with fresh, high-quality ingredients, like real whole milk mozzarella cheese, new bone-in wings, garlic sticks, jalapeño poppers, a robust all-you-can-eat salad bar, and a selection of wine and beer. While other national chains are focusing on delivery and take-out, Mountain Mike’s offers families those options plus a memorable dine-in experience complete with kids’ activities, arcade games, party rooms, and big screen TVs throughout; also making it the ideal spot for sports teams, family gatherings, group fundraising events and private parties alike.

With 17 locations opened in 2018 and more than 20 slated for 2019, Mountain Mike’s is actively seeking area development and franchisee candidates to grow with the brand. With impressive new unit growth and positive systemwide sales year after year, Mountain Mike’s presents an attractive business opportunity for entrepreneurs looking to partner with an established brand on the rise. For more information about the Mountain Mike’s brand, locations, menu, and franchising opportunities, please visit www.mountainmikespizza.com.

After opening its inaugural restaurant in Palo Alto, California in 1978, Mountain Mike’s Pizza has become known for its inviting, family-friendly atmosphere and delicious pizza made using simple, fresh and quality ingredients. After four decades, Mountain Mike’s remains steadfast in its commitment to serve and deliver the freshest and tastiest pizzas on the West Coast, and has grown to more than 200 units in California, Oregon, Nevada and Utah. With a menu of superb pizza, wings, sides and more, as well as a fresh salad bar and selection of wine and beer, Mountain Mike’s offers a comfortable dine-in experience for lunch and dinner in addition to online ordering, takeout and delivery. For more of the latest, visit www.mountainmikes.com or check out Mountain Mike’s on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

