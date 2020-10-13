Mountain Mike’s Pizza Coming Soon to Cloverdale

Legacy Family-Style Pizza Chain Continues Growth Throughout Sonoma County

Newport Beach, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Mountain Mike’s Pizza , a leading family-style pizza chain known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, Mountain-sized pizzas and dough made fresh daily for over 40 years, is proud to announce it will soon open its first Cloverdale location, making the signature Mountain Mike’s experience even more accessible for Sonoma County locals. Slated to open this November in Furber Ranch Plaza, the new Cloverdale restaurant is owned by Santa Rosa-based Chandi Hospitality Group , a longtime Mountain Mike’s area development partner, and will bring approximately 14 new jobs to the community. Chandi Hospitality is leading the brand’s growth efforts throughout the North Bay, currently owning and/or operating 14 Mountain Mike’s Pizza locations.

“The combination of our legendary pizza and family-friendly atmosphere and has made Mountain Mike’s a favorite for families and sports fans for over four decades,” said Sonu Chandi, Mountain Mike’s Pizza area developer and president of Chandi Hospitality Group. “Despite the many challenges posed by the pandemic and regional wildfires, we remain steadfast in our plans to bring Mountain Mike’s to Cloverdale and are excited to continue growing in Sonoma County. We are currently hiring for this new location and look forward to bringing more jobs to the Cloverdale community.”

The Cloverdale Mountain Mike’s will offer the brand’s full menu of mouthwatering pizzas, including the fan favorite pepperoni pizza covered from edge to edge with mini crispy, curly pepperonis, oven-roasted wings available in four delicious flavors, garlic sticks and a variety of local beers and wines. Featuring a kid’s activity area with arcade games, a party room, an outdoor patio, and big screen TVs throughout, Mountain Mike’s is the ideal dining experience for families, sports teams, group fundraising events and celebrations alike. The 3,200-sq. ft. Cloverdale location will also showcase the brand’s most updated restaurant design with contemporary elements like exposed wood and shiplap, modern light fixtures, and picturesque mountainscape murals.

The new Mountain Mike’s restaurant is scheduled to open in November 2020 and is located at 1143 South Cloverdale, Cloverdale, CA 95425. For additional information about Mountain Mike’s Pizza, visit www.mountainmikespizza.com .

About Mountain Mike’s Pizza

Since 1978, Mountain Mike’s Pizza has been serving “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!®” up and down the West Coast. Known for its legendary pepperoni pizza covered from edge to edge with mini crispy, curly pepperonis and its 20-inch Mountain-sized pizzas, Mountain Mike’s has been a popular choice for families for over 40 years. Each of the brand’s more than 200 locations across California, Oregon and Utah feature a welcoming yet modern family-friendly atmosphere complete with big screen TVs throughout and a kids’ activity area with arcade games, making it the ideal location for sports teams, family gatherings, group fundraisers and private parties. With a menu of signature pizzas, oven-roasted wings, garlic bread, mozzarella sticks, and a selection of beer and wine, there’s something for everyone. Whether dine-in, carry-out or contactless delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to deliver on safety, freshness, quality and value. For a complete list of locations and the full menu, visit www.mountainmikespizza.com or follow Mountain Mike’s on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

