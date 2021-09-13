Mountain Mike’s Pizza Celebrates the San Francisco 49ers’ 75th Diamond Anniversary by Giving Fans a Chance To Strike Gold

Official Pizza of the San Francisco 49ers Launches In-season Promotion with $225K Up for Grabs

Newport Beach, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Mountain Mike’s Pizza , a leading California-based family-style pizza chain for more than 40 years, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, Mountain-sized pizzas, and dough made fresh daily, is giving football and pizza fans a reason to root for loot this season – with a mountain of “dough” on the line. As the Official Pizza of the San Francisco 49ers, Mountain Mike’s is honoring the team’s 75th anniversary with a chance for three fans to claim $75,000 each! If the 49ers score exactly 49 points during a 2021 regular season game, three lucky Mountain Rewards

mobile app members will be randomly selected to score big!

“Mountain Mike’s Pizza is extremely proud of our four-year relationship with the San Francisco 49ers as the Official Pizza of one of the most iconic teams in the sports world, and we wanted to engage with pizza and pigskin fans this season in a unique way that salutes the rich history of the franchise,” said Jim Metevier, President and COO of Mountain Mike’s Pizza. “Watching an exciting football game while enjoying our legendary pizza is an experience our guests have enjoyed for more than 40 years, and this season, we’re giving fans another reason to cheer! If the clock expires in a San Francisco game with the 49ers scoring 49 points exactly, we’ll deliver a mountain of cash to three lucky winners.”

Entry requirements are simple! For a chance to win one of three possible $75,000 prizes, simply download the Mountain Mike’s Pizza Mountain Rewards

mobile app and create an account. Those already Mountain Rewards members are automatically entered. The sweepstakes will conclude once any regular-season game ends with the 49ers scoring exactly 49 points – or after the 49ers’ Jan. 9 game against the Los Angeles Rams. Only the first 49-point game is eligible during the promotional period. Must be a resident of California to win. Void outside of California. See official participation rules here .

Founded in 1946, the San Francisco 49ers are the oldest professional sports team in the Bay Area, which is where Mountain Mike’s Pizza started with its first store in Palo Alto. In 2018, Mountain Mike’s Pizza was announced as the Official Pizza of the legendary team as part of a multi-year agreement. Today, the brand continues to have deep roots in the Bay Area – even as it develops in eight states throughout the West and nears the opening of its 250th store. Regardless of the location, Mountain Mike’s Pizza delivers the best gameday food and football-watching experience for fans of all ages and families of all sizes.

