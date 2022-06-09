Mountain Mike’s Pizza Ascends to the #9 Spot on Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers & Shakers List

Leading Family-Style Pizza Chain Moves Into the Top Ten While President and COO Jim Metevier is Named Among the Nation’s Top 25 Executives

Newport Beach, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Mountain Mike’s Pizza , LLC, a leading family-style pizza chain for more than 40 years, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, Mountain-sized pizzas, toppings to the edge, and dough made fresh daily, has been honored as one of the nation’s top ten chains in Fast Casual’s 2022 Top 100 Movers and Shakers . The pizza franchise jumped 10 spots from last year’s ranking, moving to #9 this year. Complementing the brand’s debut inside the top 10, the publication also named Mountain Mike’s Pizza President and COO Jim Metevier among the nation’s top 25 fast casual executives. For the past 17 years, the Fast Casual Top 100 Movers & Shakers has identified the industry’s most successful brands, centering on factors beyond profitability and growth such as innovation, leadership and creativity.

“We are extremely proud to see Mountain Mike’s Pizza recognized as a Top 10 Fast Casual food brand on this highly competitive list, and we’re equally proud of Jim for ranking so highly among other fast casual executives, a recognition of the exemplary leadership he has provided our brand over the past few years,” said Chris Britt, co-CEO and co-owner of Mountain Mike’s Pizza. “As we continue to climb further towards the top of the franchised pizza segment in terms of franchisee performance and quality, it is our incredibly experienced and dedicated franchisees combined with world class support from the team members at our Franchise Support Center that are creating not only one of the best franchised brands in all of food, but also a brand that will lead for decades to come.”

In the past two years, Mountain Mike’s has experienced tremendous sales, extraordinary growth, and continues to be an attractive business opportunity for savvy entrepreneurs looking to diversify their franchise portfolios with a popular family pizza concept. In fact, according to Franchise Registry by FRANData, Mountain Mike’s Pizza’s inaugural FUNDTM score of 885 is in the top 1% of all evaluated franchised brands and is among the top 4 of all QSR franchised brands. The FUND

Score is a groundbreaking new risk evaluation system that develops a single cumulative score that offers lenders the ability to measure risk across franchise brands using a common scoring model. The FUND

score is the best predictor of the future performance of a franchise system that publicly available information can provide.

Last year, total system sales (TSS) for Mountain Mike’s reached a record-breaking $254 million, and the leading pizza chain has its sights set on challenging the $300 million mark in 2022. As Q1 ended, same-store sales and TSS were up 7% and 10%, respectively, putting the end-of-year goal within reach. Even more, sales across digital platforms have tripled and now account for over 40% of TSS. The brand’s strong digital sales performance not only has contributed strongly to TSS, but also to AUV, which reached almost $1.1 million in 2021 – an increase of more than 30% compared to AUV in 2019.

“Within the restaurant industry, numbers are so critical because they communicate so much about a brand, and I know everyone at Mountain Mike’s is uplifted by the impressive performance data we continue to produce while simultaneously building on our four-decade legacy as a go-to destination for diners seeking a premier guest experience underpinned by fantastic food and family memories,” said Metevier. “This accolade from Fast Casual is certainly an honor we are proud to receive – and a proof-point of our success as we continue to forge an ambitious path to the top of the fast casual pizza segment.”

Fueling its recent success, Mountain Mike’s Pizza has launched an array of impressive growth initiatives as the brand continues to set itself apart. In 2021, Mountain Mike’s debuted Mountain Mike’s University to provide enhanced digital training tools for new and existing franchisees. The brand also beefed up its professional sports activations by becoming an Official Pizza Partner of Angels Baseball and renewing an existing football partnership with the San Francisco 49ers. Mountain Mike’s continues to build out a new and architecturally stimulating store design for all new openings, and successfully launched the Mountain Mike’s loyalty mobile app, which brought in 250,000+ loyalty members within the first 18 months of launch.

After opening 18 new restaurants in 2021, Mountain Mike’s is on track to open 30 new restaurants in 2022, ten of which have already opened this year across five states. With 250+ locations nationwide, and a goal of reaching 400+ locations before the end of 2025, the franchised pizza brand is primed to continue expansion throughout the West in existing states like California, Oregon, Arizona, Utah and Nevada and Idaho, plus new states like Colorado and Texas. There are growth opportunities available in each of these states, and beyond for new franchise partners looking to diversify their franchise portfolios with a popular family pizza concept. To learn more about new franchise opportunities in your market of interest, visit www.mountainmikespizza.com/franchising .

