Mountain Mike’s Pizza Adds Delicious Bite Size Churros to Menu for a Limited Time

Leading Family-Style Pizza Chain Introduces Mini Churrs

, a Perfect Shareable Dessert

Newport Beach, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Mountain Mike’s Pizza , a leading family-style pizza chain known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, Mountain-sized pizzas, toppings to the edge, and dough made fresh daily for over 40 years, is excited to announce a new crave-worthy dessert has been added to the menu for a limited time. New Mini Churrs

are delicious bite size churros that come in an order of 16 pieces for only $4.99. These “cinnamony-sweet” delights are crispy on the outside, fluffy on the inside and make for the perfect shareable dessert the whole family will love.

“For more than four decades, Mountain Mike’s has been a go-to pizza destination for families; we love to see the magic that happens when they gather around the table and reminisce over a delicious meal,” said Carol DeNembo, Vice President of Marketing for Mountain Mike’s Pizza. “The Mountain Mike’s experience is all about sharing, and our new Mini Churrs

will bring an extra dose of happiness to guests of all ages after enjoying their favorite Mountain Mike’s pizza. Great food is meant to be shared, and with 16 bite size churros in every order, there’s enough for everyone!”

Known for its legendary pizza, family-friendly atmosphere that is perfect for all types of celebrations, and a commitment to the communities it serves, the signature Mountain Mike’s experience of enjoying “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!®” is available to pizza lovers at it’s more than 235 locations throughout the western United States. Mountain Mike’s makes delicious pizzas the way you remember – hand-made and with the freshest and finest ingredients. From the legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, whole-milk mozzarella cheese and a variety of fan-favorite specialty pizzas, Mountain Mike’s has something to satisfy every taste.

Whether it’s dine-in, carryout or delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to deliver on safety, freshness, quality and value. Orders may also be placed via any of Mountain Mike’s delivery partners, DoorDash, Grubhub, Uber Eats and Postmates.

Mini Churrs

are available at Mountain Mike’s more than 235 locations from May 1 through June 30. Each order includes 16 bite size churros for $4.99. To view the full menu, order online or find your nearest location, visit www.mountainmikespizza.com .

About Mountain Mike’s Pizza

Since 1978, Mountain Mike’s Pizza has been serving “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!®” up and down the West Coast. A leading family-style pizza chain known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, 20-inch Mountain-sized pizzas, fresh cut toppings covered to the edge, and dough made fresh daily, has been a popular choice for families for over 40 years. Each of the brand’s more than 235 locations across California, Oregon and Utah feature a welcoming yet modern family-friendly atmosphere complete with big screen TVs throughout and a kids’ activity area with arcade games, making it the ideal location for sports teams, family gatherings, group fundraisers and private parties. With a menu of signature pizzas, oven-roasted wings, garlic bread, mozzarella sticks, and a selection of beer and wine, there’s something for everyone. Whether dine-in, carry-out or delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to deliver on safety, freshness, quality, and value. For a complete list of locations and the full menu, visit www.mountainmikespizza.com or follow Mountain Mike’s on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Media Contact:

Ashley Graham

Powerhouse Communications

ashley@powerhousecomm.com

949-261-2216

