Mountain Mike’s to Offer Heart Shaped Pizza All of February

Leading Family-Style Pizza Chain Sharing the Pepperoni Love All Month Long

Newport Beach, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Love is in the air and it smells like pepperoni pizza! Mountain Mike’s Pizza , a leading family-style pizza chain known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis and Mountain-sized pizzas, is excited to announce it will be offering heart shaped pizzas throughout the month of February. Guests may order any one-topping Mountain Mike’s pizza in the shape of a heart to experience love at first bite. Perfect for enjoying with family, friends and that special someone, the large 14-inch heart shaped pizza is a creative way to show you care.

Available at the same cost as a standard large, one-topping pizza, every Mountain Mike’s adorable heart shaped pizza will be handmade to order and baked with love to be devoured in the restaurant or via carry-out and delivery. The recommended topping for the heart shaped pizza is Mountain Mike’s fan favorite mini, zesty pepperonis, but guests may opt for a different topping of their choice.

“The celebration of love deserves more than just one day a year, so we wanted to offer our pizza-loving fans a fun and delicious way to share the love all month long,” said Jim Metevier, President & Chief Operating Officer for Mountain Mike’s Pizza. “Nothing says ‘I love you’ more than a Mountain Mike’s heart shaped pizza loaded with our legendary crispy, curly pepperonis!”

Known for its welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere, community involvement, and legendary pizza, the signature Mountain Mike’s experience of enjoying “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!®” is available to pizza lovers at it’s more than 200 locations across the west coast. Most restaurants feature big screen TVs throughout and a kids’ activity area with arcade games making it the ideal spot for sports teams, family gatherings, group fundraising events and private parties alike. Mountain Mike’s offers mouth-watering pizzas, including the fan favorite pepperoni pizza covered from edge to edge with mini crispy, curly pepperonis, all made with high-quality ingredients like real whole milk mozzarella cheese and served on dough that’s fresh-made in-house daily. The menu also features both boneless and bone-in wings, garlic bread, mozzarella sticks, a robust all-you-can-eat salad bar, and a selection of beer and wine. Whether dine-in, carry-out or delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to deliver on freshness, quality and value.

Metevier continued, “Pizza is the way to my heart, and I know that I’m not alone here, so we hope our fans get a kick out of our heart shaped pizzas in February!”

The heart shaped pizza is available at Mountain Mike’s more than 200 locations throughout the entire month of February. Online ordering is limited to one topping only. The 14-inch heart shaped pizza is available at the same cost as a standard large, one-topping pizza; additional toppings are extra. To view a full menu, to order online or find your nearest location, please visit www.mountainmikespizza.com .

About Mountain Mike’s Pizza

Since 1978, Mountain Mike’s Pizza has been serving “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!®” up and down the West Coast. Known for its legendary pepperoni pizza covered from edge to edge with mini crispy, curly pepperonis and its 20-inch Mountain-sized pizzas, Mountain Mike’s has been a popular choice for families for over 40 years. Each of the brand’s more than 200 locations across California, Oregon and Utah feature a welcoming yet modern family-friendly atmosphere complete with big screen TVs throughout and a kids’ activity area with arcade games, making it the ideal location for sports teams, family gatherings, group fundraisers and private parties. Mountain Mike’s Pizza is the Official Pizza of the San Francisco 49ers. With a menu of signature pizzas like Everest and The McKinley, boneless and bone-in wings, garlic bread, mozzarella sticks, a robust all-you-can-eat salad bar, and a selection of beer and wine, there’s something for everyone. Whether dine-in, carry-out or delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to deliver on freshness, quality and value. For a complete list of locations and the full menu, visit www.mountainmikespizza.com or follow Mountain Mike’s on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .