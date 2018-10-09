Mount Washington's Nickel Taphouse has closed

The Nickel Taphouse, a restaurant and bar in Mount Washington, has closed.

The establishment announced the news on its social media accounts Tuesday. The last day of operation was Sunday, according to its Facebook page.

Calls to the restaurant led to a prerecorded voice message that did not mention the closing.The restaurant’s management did not immediately respond to a social media message from a reporter.

Located at 1604 Kelly Ave., the Nickel Taphouse, led by restaurateur Robbin Haas, opened in November 2013. Haas also owns Birroteca near Hampden and Encantada, the restaurant inside the American Visionary Art Museum in Federal Hill.

“We have had a great run and unfortunately must announce that we will be closing,” reads a message posted to the restaurant’s Facebook page, signed by Haas. “We have made the difficult decision that it’s best to utilize our resources towards our Baltimore sister locations, Birroteca and Encantada restaurants. Both of these locations offer more space, as well as private party areas.”

Before the Nickel Taphouse, the restaurant’s space housed Blue Sage, the Falls and Freda’s Kitchen. The Nickel Taphouse was known for its American take on gastropub fare and its large bar that served as a focal point.

