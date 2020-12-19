David Sinclair
Mount St. Mary’s pauses women’s basketball schedule because of COVID-19 concerns | STATE ROUNDUP

December 19, 2020
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
Baltimore Sun staff
The Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball team has suspended its season due to coronavirus issues.