Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Motorcyclist killed in West Baltimore crash

August 8, 2020
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun

A motorcyclist was killed in a West Baltimore crash Saturday night, police said.