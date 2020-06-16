  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Motorcycle crashes close I-91 in East Windsor, I-291 ramp in Windsor, DOT says

June 16, 2020
From www.courant.com
By
Christine Dempsey

A ramp from I-291 in Windsor is closed because of a motorcycle crash, the DOT says.