Mother's Day dining specials in the Baltimore area

She gave you life. Show your thanks (in part) by taking her out for a great meal.

Mother's Day is May 12, and area restaurants are offering brunch and dinner specials to mark the occasion. Some include live jazz; others, free salt scrubs. Many require reservations. Here's a sampling of what's available. All events take place on Mother's Day.

18th and 21st in Columbia will serve the brunch menu from neighboring Cured from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Sunday. Featuring live jazz music. 10980 Grantchester Way, Suite 110, Columbia. 667-786-7111. cured1821.com

Aida Bistro and Wine Bar will be serving their three-course prix-fixe menu for $46 from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Sunday. Each mom gets a dining certificate. 6741 Columbia Gateway Drive, Columbia. 410-953-0500. aidabistro.com

Aldo's Ristorante Italiano in Little Italy will serve decadent offerings like their BLT (Bacon, Lobster, Tomato) Benedict from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Sunday. It's one of only two times per year that the restaurant serves brunch, according to chef Sergio Vitale, and books up fast. Dinner will be served from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. 306 S High St., Little Italy. 410-727-0700. AldosBrunch.com

Bar Vasquez in Harbor East will serve a Mother's Day menu with specials like shrimp ceviche, Patagonian salmon and chocolate flan. 1425 Aliceanna St., 410-534-7296, barvasquez.com

The Blue Moon Family Grill in Randallstown is advertising "all-you-can-eat" brunch with waffles, scrambled eggs, biscuits and grits for $40. 9036 Liberty Road, Randallstown. 240-313-8563. bluemoonfamilygrill.com

Charleston in Harbor East will offer a four-course menu for $85 from noon to 7 p.m. on Mother's Day. The menu includes options such as she-crab soup, jumbo lump crabcakes and a strawberry rhubarb tartelette. 1000 Lancaster St., Harbor East. 410-332-7373. charlestonrestaurant.com

Chez Hugo is serving a two-course Mother's Day brunch with offerings like smoked salmon, merguez sausage and steak frites. 206 E. Redwood St., downtown. 443-438-3002. chezhugobistro.com

Cinghiale will serve brunch and dinner on Mother's Day, including its a la carte menu plus brunch specials such as poached eggs with lobster and strawberry semifreddo with chocolate balsamic. 822 Lancaster St., Harbor East. 410-547-8282. cgeno.com

Cosima will serve a Sicilian-influenced brunch, with offerings like Sicilian doughnuts, pizza pancetta and fettuccini primavera from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. 3000 Falls Road, Mill 1. 443-708-7352. cosimamill1.com

Fleming's Steakhouse is serving their signature three-course brunch and an all-day dinner menu starting at 10 a.m. 720 Aliceanna St., Harbor East. 410-332-1666. flemingssteakhouse.com

The Four Seasons will serve brunch in their Cobalt Ballroom overlooking the Inner Harbor with live music and a raw seafood bar. Kids will be able to make mom a special Mother's Day card at the arts and crafts station. $95 per adult or $110 including bottomless mimosas and Bloody Marys. Price includes tax and gratuity. 200 International Drive, Harbor East, 410-576-5800. fourseasons.com/baltimore

Gunther & Co. will offer a two-course brunch for $28 per person. Menu options include Gulf shrimp and grits, French toast and eggs Benedict. 3650 Toone St., Brewers Hill. 443-869-6874. eatatgunther.com

Il Palio in Owings Mills will be serving their Sunday brunch buffet. 10090 Reisterstown Road, Owings Mills. 410-363-0292. paliofoundryrow.com

Johnny's in Roland Park is offering a brunch buffet with mini crab cakes and prime rib carving station. Prices are $33 for adults and $19 for children under 12. 4800 Roland Ave., Roland Park, 410-773-0777, johnnysdownstairs.com

La Fontaine Bleue in Glen Burnie is offering brunch with classic items like crab cakes, pork loin and mashed potatoes starting at 1 p.m. on Mother's Day. $39 for adults. Guests sit at tables of 10; there's an extra fee for private tables. 7514 Ritchie Highway, Glen Burnie. 410-760-4115. lafontainebleue.com

The Mount Washington Tavern is serving Mother's Day brunch buffet with an a la carte menu also available. $25 per person and $12 for children under 12. All moms get a free herbal scrub. 5700 Newbury St., Mount Washington. 410-367-6903. mtwashingtontavern.com

Petit Louis Bistro in Roland Park will offer its regular a la carte menu plus Mother's Day specials. The restaurant will serve brunch from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and dinner from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. 4800 Roland Ave., 410-366-9393, petitlouis.com

The Prime Rib at Maryland Live! Casino will serve brunch from 11 a.m. until 2:30 p.m., complete with carving station, omelet bar and seafood. The cost is $65 in advance or $75 the day of and includes $10 in free slots. 7002 Arundel Mills Circle, #7777, Hanover. 443-445-2970. livecasinohotel.com

Rec Pier Chop House at the Sagamore Pendry in Fells Point will host brunch from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., featuring items like breakfast spaghetti and ricotta pancakes. 1715 Thames St., Fells Point. 443-552-1300. recpierchophouse.com

Sam's on the Waterfront in Annapolis is hosting Mother's Day brunch from 10:30 a.m. until 3 p.m., followed by dinner from 3:45 p.m. until 9 p.m. Prix-fixe brunch costs $32 per person and dinner is $44 per person. 2020 Chesapeake Harbour Drive East, Annapolis. 410-263-3600. samsonthewaterfront.com

For those of us who have always wanted to cook for our moms but can barely boil water, Schola Cooking School is hosting a $59.99 brunch class where students (and their moms) prepare a three-course meal that starts off with salmon and ends with panna cotta. What's not to like? 916 N. Charles St., Mount Vernon. 443-714-7516. scholacooks.com

Sotto Sopra will be offering their Northern Italian a la carte dinner menu along with specials from noon until 8:30 p.m. From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., singers from the Peabody Conservatory will perform. 405 N. Charles St., Mount Vernon. 410-625-0534. sottosoprainc.com

The Star Bright Farm in White Hall will serve a six-course seated brunch by chef Kevin Miller of Copper Kitchen, complete with pastries, tea sandwiches, deviled eggs and dessert. $75 per adult and $35 for kids under 12; carafes of mimosas and Bloody Marys will be available for an extra charge. 2950 Garrett Road, White Hall. 410-303-8030. starbright-farm.com

Sullivan's Steakhouse in the Inner Harbor will serve a three-course brunch on Mother's Day from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. for $45 per person. Offerings include crab cakes, eggs benedict and bananas foster. 1 E. Pratt St. #102, Inner Harbor, 410-962-5503, sullivanssteakhouse.com

The Turn House in Columbia will serve a brunch buffet ($50 per adult and $25 per child) from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. with an oyster bar and a free mimosa for Mom. They're also running dinner specials on Friday and Saturday evenings. 11130 Willow Bottom Drive, Columbia, 410-740-2096, theturnhouse.com

