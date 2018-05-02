Mother's Day brunch and dinner specials in the Baltimore area

Mother’s Day is May 13, and Baltimore restaurants are preparing to pamper moms with special menus. Here are some of the specials local restaurants are offering for the Sunday holiday. Many restaurants require reservations, so plan ahead.

Aida Bistro & Wine Bar in Columbia will offer specials throughout Mother’s Day weekend, including a three-course menu for $46 per person. Menu options include salmon crudo, mushroom ravioli, pasta primavera and smoked New York strip steak. (6741 Columbia Gateway Drive, 410-953-0500, aidabistro.com)

Ampersea in Fells Point will offer its regular a la carte menu for Sunday brunch, followed by a four-course dinner and cruise at 6 p.m. ($125). (1417 Thames St., 443-681-5310, ampersea.com)

Bar Vasquez in Harbor East will serve its a la carte menu plus specials including butter-poached lobster and wood-grilled filet mignon. (1425 Aliceanna St., 410-534-7296, barvasquez.com)

Birroteca in Hampden will offer brunch specials for Mother’s Day including prosciutto omelets, cured salmon lox pizza and Tuscan baked eggs. All moms will receive a special treat from the restaurant’s pastry chef. (1520 Clipper Mill Road, 443-708-1934, bmorebirroteca.com)

Blue Hill Tavern will serve a two-course brunch for $29.99 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and a two-course dinner for $34.99 from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Brunch options include crispy escargot, brioche french toast, mushroom Wellington and pork tenderloin. The dinner menu includes options such as spring gnocchi carbonara, rack of lamb and filet mignon. (938 S. Conkling St., 443-388-9363, bluehilltavern.com)

The Brewer’s Art in Mount Vernon will serve a special Mother’s Day brunch menu, with items such as strawberry and cream doughnuts, duck confit hash and spring veggie quiche. (1106 N. Charles St., 410-547-6925, thebrewersart.com)

By the Docks in Middle River will offer brunch from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a buffet for $25.99 per person. The menu includes a seafood display, hand-carved ham, made-to-order omelets, pancakes and french toast. Bottomless mimosas and bloody Marys are an extra $10. (3321 Eastern Blvd., 410-686-1188, bythedocks.com)

Charleston in Harbor East will offer a four-course menu for $79 from noon to 7 p.m. The menu includes options such as she-crab soup, mushroom puff pastry tart, pomegranate-marinated grilled quail and lemon cheesecake. (1000 Lancaster St., 410-332-7373, charlestonrestaurant.com)

Chez Hugo in downtown Baltimore will offer a three-course menu for $45 per person. Options include country pate, carrot salad, smoked fish flatbread and croque madame. (206 E. Redwood St., 443-438-3002, chezhugobistro.com)

Cinghiale in Harbor East will serve brunch and dinner on Mother’s Day, including its la carte menu plus brunch specials such as braised guinea fowl, toasted orange brioche and duck egg with polenta. (822 Lancaster St., 410-547-8282, cgeno.com)

Citron in Quarry Lake will offer a la carte brunch and dinner. Brunch runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and includes options like caramelized banana and pecan french toast, chicken and waffles and Chilean sea bass. The dinner menu includes options such as tuna tartare, grilled swordfish, and veal short rib with rigatoni. A floral arrangement to take home can be added to the table for $75. (2605 Quarry Lake Drive, 410-363-0900, citronbaltimore.com)

Donna’s in Cross Keys will offer a Mother’s Day brunch buffet and a three-course dinner for $45 each, in addition to its regular menu. (5100 Falls Road, 410-532-7611, donnas.com)

Explorers at the Royal Sonesta Harbor Court will offer a three-course brunch for $45 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The menu will include options such as roasted beet salad, crab and corn chowder, pan-seared rockfish and filet with a poached egg. Bottomless mimosas will be available for an additional $15. (550 Light St., 410-234-0550, sonesta.com)

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar in Harbor East will offer a three-course brunch starting at $47 per person. The menu includes eggs benedict, apple brioche french toast, lobster bisque and burrata. (720 Aliceanna St., 410-332-1666, flemingssteakhouse.com)

The French Kitchen in the Lord Baltimore Hotel will host a Southern Soul-themed brunch buffet with live performances by the Rodney Kelley Jazz Experience. Seatings are available at 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., and the price for the buffet is $38 per person (including a free glass of champagne for mothers), or $15 for children 12 and younger. The restaurant will also serve a traditional brunch from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. for $19.95 per person. (20 W. Baltimore St., 410-539-8400, lordbaltimorehotel.com/dining-en.html)

Gunther & Co. in Brewers Hill will offer a two-course brunch for $28. Menu choices include cucumber gazpacho, spring avocado salad, citrus poppy seed cake, shrimp and grits, and smoked salmon “everything” flatbread. (3650 Toone St., 443-869-6874, eatatgunther.com)

Johnny’s in Roland Park will offer a brunch buffet from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with offerings including shrimp cocktail, an omelet station and a rib-eye carving station. The brunch is $29 per adult and $18 per child 12 and under. The restaurant will also serve dinner from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. (4800 Roland Ave., 410-773-0777, johnnysdownstairs.com)

La Cuchara in Woodberry will offer a three-course brunch for $39 per person from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The menu includes dishes such as crispy oysters, steak tartare, rainbow trout and chicken thigh adobo. (3600 Clipper Mill Road, 443-708-3838, lacucharabaltimore.com)

Lupa in Columbia will offer Mother’s Day brunch and dinner, with specials including pizza with asparagus, duck bacon, mozzarella, tarragon and beech mushrooms; spaghetti carbonara with pancetta, egg, English peas and parmesan; and frittata with mushrooms, cipollini onions, ricotta, chives, pea tendrils and potato salad. (10215 Wincopin Circle, 410-964-9999, lupacolumbia.com).

Minnow in South Baltimore will serve a three-course brunch for $39 per person. The menu includes pastrami-cured salmon, brioche french toast, a poached shrimp omelet and fried chicken. (2 E. Wells St., 443-759-6537, minnowbaltimore.com)

Morton’s the Steakhouse downtown will offer a steak and lobster special ($59) for Mother’s Day. (300 S. Charles St., 410-547-8255, mortons.com)

Mt. Washington Tavern will serve brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a buffet and an a la carte menu. The buffet will cost $28 per person, or $16 per child under 12. All moms dining at the tavern on Mother’s Day will receive an herbal scrub gift. (5700 Newbury St., 410-367-6903, mtwashingtontavern.com)

The Nickel Taphouse in Mount Washington will serve Mother’s Day brunch and dinner specials including strawberry buratta salad, a crab and asparagus omelet, red velvet buttermilk pancakes and veal chop. (1604 Kelly Ave., 443-869-6240, nickeltaphouse.com)

The Oceanaire Seafood Room in Harbor East will open early, offering brunch starting at 10 a.m. The a la carte menu will include specials such as chicken fried lobster, jumbo shrimp scampi and crab cakes benedict. (801 Aliceanna St., 443-872-0000, theoceanaire.com)

Petit Louis Bistro in Roland Park will offer its regular a la carte menu plus Mother’s Day specials. The restaurant will serve brunch from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and dinner from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. (4800 Roland Ave., 410-366-9393, petitlouis.com)

Rusty Scupper will offer a Mother’s Day jazz brunch for $54.95 per adult and $27.95 per child 10 and younger. The Inner Harbor restaurant will offer three seatings at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., and the menu includes made-to-order omelets, ahi tuna, shrimp and scallop macaroni and cheese, and carving stations. (402 Key Highway 410-727-3678, rusty-scupper.com)

Sullivan’s Steakhouse in the Inner Harbor will serve a three-course menu for $39. The menu includes options such as lump crabcake benedict, roasted rack of lamb and crab and basil-stuffed shrimp. (1 E. Pratt St., 410-962-5503, sullivanssteakhouse.com/baltimore)

Wit & Wisdom in Harbor East will offer a brunch buffet from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for $74 per adult and $34 per child 12 and under. The buffet will include fresh oysters, poached shrimp, build-your-own s’mores and crepes, and scrambled eggs. (200 International Drive, 410-576-5800, witandwisdombaltimore.com)

