Mother’s Day Restaurant Deals and Menus 2019

Following is RestaurantNews.com’s annual list of restaurant chains offering special menus and deals for Mother’s Day. Keep in mind that most offers are dine-in only, can’t be used with other coupons or discounts, and don’t include gratuity. Participation and prices may vary by location. Unless otherwise noted, these deals are available only on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 12, 2019.

Acapulco Restaurant and Cantina – Mother’s Day Champagne Brunch Buffet with Tri-tip and Ham Carving Station. Sunday, May 12, 2019, 8am-2pm. $29.99 Adults / $8.99 Kids.

Another Broken Egg Cafe – What a way to make Mom’s day by taking her to a craveable brunch. ABEC is celebrating Mother’s Day by giving all moms dining with them on Mother’s Day weekend a $10 Brunch Buck. Brunch Buck redemption on next visit from May 13th – 26th. Additional disclaimers apply. See Brunch Buck for more details.

Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar – Moms eat free all day at all participating locations on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 12, 2019 (offer excludes East Brunswick, NJ location). The brand boasts an expansive menu, complete with scratch-made appetizers such as their B.I.G. Pretzel, signature salads with organic ingredients, no antibiotic ever Wagyu burgers, unique plant-based options, and of course, their Buffalo Wing Festival award-winning wings.

Baskin-Robbins – Guests will be able to serve up a slice of joy to moms with May’s specialty cakes: The Amazing Mom Cake: Celebrate mom with this watercolor-inspired ice cream cake in her favorite Baskin-Robbins flavors, customize or complete with a sweet “Amazing Mom” message. And the Pink Floral Stripe Cake: This customizable Baskin-Robbins classic is back and makes the perfect sweet treat for mom with its pink hues and frosted roses.

Beef ‘O’ Brady’s – Moms eat free with purchase of equal or greater value up to $10.

Blue Moon Mexican Cafe – Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet served from 11am to 3pm. Mini Bagels and Assorted Muffins, Cinnamon Rolls, Fruit Salad. Huevos Burritos, Steak Fajita Hash, Omelettes to order, Scrambled Eggs, French Toast, Homefries, Sausage and Bacon, Mini Cheese Quesadillas and more. Adults $24.95, Children $12.95.

Bob’s Burgers and Brew – Mother’s Day Brunch. $26 adults, $18 seniors, $16 children 6-12, children 5 and under free. Featuring Slow Roasted Prime Rib, Chilled Jumbo Prawns, Bernaise Chicken, Hand Carved Ham, Bob’s Famous Omelette Bar and much more.

Brann’s Steakhouse & Sports Grille – Make your Reservations for Mother’s Day today and have your table waiting. Steak & Shrimp for just 16.99 with two sides and Brann’s famous yeast rolls.

Bruegger’s Bagels – Bruegger’s will bring back its famous heart-shaped bagels in celebration of Mother’s Day. Guests can preorder heart-shaped Plain, Blueberry or Cinnamon Raisin bagels by the dozen for Mother’s Day pickup now through May 11. The bagels will also be available in bakeries for same-day purchase to give Mom something she really loves.

California Pizza Kitchen – CPK invites guests to share a delicious meal and a loving slice of pizza with mom, with the return of its popular Heart-Shaped Pizzas. Available Thursday, May 9 through Sunday, May 12, guests can order any of their favorite CPK pizza varieties, like the Original BBQ Chicken Pizza, Thai Chicken Pizza or Spinach + Artichoke Pizza, on special heart-shaped crispy thin crust at no additional charge. Offer valid for dine-in, takeout, catering, curbside or delivery orders placed directly with CPK. Not valid for third-party delivery. Not valid at franchise locations in Guam, stadium, university, international, airport locations, the Mirage Hotel in Las Vegas, or the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino.

Carvel – Mother’s Day cakes include Frosted Flowers, Made For Mom Cake, Mother’s Day Bouquet Cake, Mother’s Day Fudge and the Mother’s Day Heart Cake.

Charlie Brown’s Fresh Grill – Filet Mignon (7-ounce $29.99, 9-ounce $33.99), 14-ounce Grilled Ribeye (32.99), Parmesan Crusted Chicken ($22.99), Prime Rib (Duchess Cut $25.99, Queen Cut $27.99), Classic Dill Salmon ($24.99), Pork Porterhouse ($24.99), and more.

Claim Jumper – Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet, $29.99. Carving Station, Custom Omelets, Fajita Bar, Peel and Eat Shrimp and much more. $4 Sparkling Wine & Mimosas. $6 Bloody Marys & Margaritas.

Cold Stone Creamery – Celebrate Mom with an Ice Cream Cake. Choose from the sweet Strawberry Passion, Cookies & Creamery, Midnight Delight and more.

Country Cookin – Order any Grilled Entree $9.99 or more, add a Grilled Shrimp Skewer free.

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House – Featuring handcrafted dishes like Filet Mignon Benedict, Butter-Poached Lobster Benedict, and Prime Rib – all paired with our award-winning wine list. Opening early at 11am on Sunday, May 12th. Reserve your table today.

Del Frisco’s Grille – Give your Mother’s Day tradition a modern touch with a handcrafted cocktail, Filet Benedict and Coconut Cream Pie. Plus, they’ll be featuring Nonna’s Pan Cinnamon Rolls on Sunday, May 12th to make her day even sweeter.

Einstein Bros. Bagels – Give mom a bouquet of heart-shaped bagels this Mother’s Day! Pre-order for Mother’s Day thru May 11th for pickup by May 12th.

El Torito – Mother’s Day Champagne Brunch Sunday, May 12th from 8am until 2pm. Ham and Tri-tip Carving Station. Made-to-Order Omelettes, Waffle Station, Taco Bar, Seafood Station, Hot Specialty Items, Traditional Soups, Salads, Fresh Fruit, Desserts, Bottomless Mimosas and more. Pricing and offer varies by location. Call your local El Torito for details and to make a reservation.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar – Serving up a one-of-a-kind three-course brunch and all-day dinner menu designed to delight. Brunch three-course menu entrees include choice of Signature Eggs Benedict, Steak & Spring Vegetable Quiche, Barbecue Scottish Salmon Fillet, or Filet & Lobster. All entrees include a choice of starter, sides to share and choice of dessert.

Fogo de Chão Brazillian Steakhouse – All mothers who dine on Mother’s Day will receive a Complimentary Dining Card for her next visit.

Glory Days Grill – Moms who dine in on Mother’s Day will receive a $10 dining card for her next visit. One card per table.