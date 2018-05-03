Mother’s Day Restaurant Deals and Menus 2018

Following is RestaurantNews.com’s annual list of restaurant chains offering special menus and deals for Mother’s Day. Keep in mind that most offers are dine-in only, can’t be used with other coupons or discounts, and don’t include gratuity. Participation and prices may vary by location. Unless otherwise noted, these deals are available only on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 13, 2018.

Acapulco Restaurant and Cantina – Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet with Ham and Tri-tip Carving Station. Sunday, May 13, 2018, 9am-3pm. $25.99 Adults / $8.99 Kids Sun Valley, Montclair, Northridge and Moreno Valley. $26.99 Adults /$8.99 Kids Glendale, Costa Mesa, Downey and Marina Pacifica locations.

Another Broken Egg Cafe – All Moms dining in on Mother’s Day Weekend, May 12th and 13th, will receive a $10 Brunch Buck. Brunch Buck redemption valid on next visit between May 14th -27th.

Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar – Offering Moms free eats 11am-9pm at all its participating locations on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 13, 2018 (offer excludes East Brunswick, NJ location).

Baskin-Robbins – Honoring moms this Mother’s Day with the launch of its new Floral Stripe Cake. Featuring stripes of different shades of pink and an elegant rosette design, the Floral Stripe Cake is available in a 6″ round, 9″ round and Mini Tiered Cake option, and can be customized with mom’s favorite cake and ice cream flavors, including the returning May Flavor of the Month, Mom’s Makin’ Cookies.

Blue Moon Mexican Cafe – Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet served from 11am to 3pm at the following locations: Bronxville, Woodcliff Lake, Wyckoff & Boca Raton. Mini Bagels and Assorted Muffins, Cinnamon Rolls, Fruit Salad. Huevos Burritos, Steak Fajita Hash, Omelettes to order, Scrambled Eggs, French Toast, Waffles, Homefries, Sausage and Bacon, Mini Cheese Quesadillas and more. Adults $21.95, Children $10.95. Flowers for the Moms! Call for reservations.

Bob’s Burgers and Brew – Mother’s Day Brunch begins at 8am. $26 adults, $18 seniors, $16 children 6-12, children 5 and under free. Featuring Slow Roasted Prime Rib, Chilled Jumbo Prawns, Bernaise Chicken, Hand Carved Ham and much more.

Boston Market – For those looking to treat Mom to a home style meal on Mother’s Day (and every day in May), guests can purchase a whole rotisserie chicken for $2.99 with purchase of any family meal (valid May 1 – 31).

Brann’s Steakhouse & Sports Grille – Make your Reservations for Mother’s Day today and have your table waiting. Steak & Shrimp for just 16.99 with choice of two sides and Brann’s famous yeast rolls.

BRAVO Cucina Italiana – On Saturday, May 12 and Sunday, May 13, BRAVO locations throughout the country will celebrate moms with a special Mother’s Day brunch menu, available until 3 p.m. BRAVO’s special brunch menu will feature the following signature favorites: Bread Pudding French Toast, Eggs, Home Fries + Bacon, 6 oz. Filet Mignon, Grilled Pork Chop, Prosciutto Frittata, Sicilian Omelette, 14 oz. New York Strip, Parmesan-Crusted Beef Medallions.

BRIO Tuscan Grille – The Mother’s Day brunch menu will be available on Saturday, May 12 and Sunday, May 13 until 3 p.m. BRIO’s special brunch menu will feature the following signature favorites: Frittata Al Forno, Sicilian Omelette, Ham & Biscuit Benedict, Berries & Cream French Toast, Shrimp & Grits, 9 oz. Center Cut Filet, Gorgonzola Crusted Lamb Chops, Surf & Turf (6 oz. filet, broiled lobster tail).

Brixx Wood Fired Pizza – All bottles of wine are 1/2 priced at Brixx Saturday, May 12 and Sunday, May 13 at Brixx locations in North Carolina.

Carvel – Carvel’s edible image cakes allow kids and adults to send their mom a personalized “card-on-a-cake.” Carvel’s edible image cakes allow customization to provide mom with the personal touch that conveys how special she is. Nothing conveys love and appreciation more than a sentimental gesture. This Mother’s Day, give your mom a heartfelt message printed on a cake for the entire family to enjoy.

Chicken Salad Chick – On May 11 and 12, Chicken Salad Chick will be hosting a celebration at all of its locations, with the first 100 moms at every restaurant receiving a sweet surprise at the door, plus other special deals and giveaways all weekend long. Guests can enjoy the Perfect Pair special, which includes two scoops of chicken salad, egg salad or pimento cheese for $5.99.

Cold Stone Creamery – Celebrate Mom with an Ice Cream Cake. Choose from the sweet Strawberry Passion or the Rich & Dreamy Ice Cream Cake.

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House – A mom without equal deserves a Mother’s Day unlike any other, so treat her to an experience that only Del Frisco’s can offer. Enjoy premium Mother’s Day selections, Prime Rib and a full menu paired with their award-winning wine list on Sunday. Opening early at 11 a.m. on Sunday, May 13. Make your reservations now.

Del Frisco’s Grille – Take Mother’s Day beyond breakfast in bed with brunch favorites like Red Velvet Belgian Waffles, Crabcake Benedict and mimosas all around. Plus, they’ll be featuring Nonna’s Pan Cinnamon Rolls on Sunday, May 13th to make her day even sweeter. Make your reservations today. Brunch not offered at Rockefeller Center or DC locations.

El Torito – Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet with Ham and Tri-tip Carving Station. Sunday, May 13, 2018, 9am-3pm. $26.99 Adults / $9.99 Kids at Stockton, Yorba Linda, Upland, Westminster, Torrance, Santa Monica, Manhattan Beach, Lakewood, Tustin, West Covina, Woodland Hills, Anaheim, Northridge, Laguna Hills, Sherman Oaks, La Mesa, Fresno, Buena Park, Ontario, San Bernardino, Irvine, Long Beach Atlantic Ave, Pasadena, Milpitas, Orange, Cypress, Palmdale, Corona, Rancho Cucamonga, Riverside Plaza. $27.99 Adults/ $9.99 Kids Redondo Beach, Dana Point, San Leandro, Monterey. $22.99 Adults / $9.99 Kids Hawthorne, Simi Valley, Long Beach Town Center and Foster City. Marina Del Rey will be open with regular menu.

First Watch – Treating mothers to a free box of chocolates on Mother’s Day, May 13.

Fogo de Chão Brazillian Steakhouse – All mothers who dine on Mother’s Day (Sunday, May 13) will receive a dining card for a complimentary Full Churrasco lunch, dinner or Sunday brunch on her next visit (redeemable May 14 – July 12; one complimentary card per mom while supplies last).

Granite City Food & Brewery – Mother’s Day Brunch 8am-3pm. Featuring: Carved prime rib and turkey, GC caramel rolls, eggs benedict, omelets, RumChata French Toast, House-made desserts & much more. Please call your local Granite City Brewery to book a reservation today.