This Mother’s Day, Moms Eat Free at Hooters

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) Mom does everything for you, so now is the time to give back and celebrate her. This year, the best thing you can do for Mom is take her out for a complimentary meal at Hooters. On Sunday, May 12 only, mothers across America will receive a free entrée from the Hooters special Mother’s Day Menu, at participating locations nationwide.

Hooters Mother’s Day menu is a tradition unlike any other. Since 2011 Hooters has served over 300,000 meals to deserving moms around the country. This year the list of entrées mom can choose from on our special Mother’s Day Menu, includes:

• 10-Piece Traditional Wings

• 10-Piece Smoked Wings

• 10-Piece Boneless Wings

• Grilled or Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

• Grilled or Buffalo Chicken Salad

• Hooters Burger

Mom’s meal wouldn’t be complete without her favorite sauce to accompany Hooters world-famous chicken wings. In addition to Hooters 15 craveable sauces and 5 dry rubs, this year mom can also try one of Hooters two delectable new sauces, Muy Macho and Chipotle Adobo. Sure to add some spice to your Mother’s Day celebration.

The Mother’s Day deal includes a complimentary entrée from Hooters Mother’s Day Menu, with any drink purchase, at any participating Hooters location across the U.S. on Sunday, May 12, 2019, dine-in only. Free menu item options may vary by location with select locations offering a buy one get one for moms in lieu of the free entrée offer.

To find your nearest Hooters location, visit Hooters.com.

