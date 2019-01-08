No childhood is complete without candy. From birthday parties to Halloween to Easter egg hunts, sugary sweets are the ultimate reward, indulgence and small taste of happiness for every kid. But what children snacked on has changed throughout the years as new candies hit store shelves with each passing decade. The treat you loved most as a child very well could depend on the most popular candy that debuted the year you were born, so we tracked those sweets down.

The Most Popular Candy That Debuted the Year You Were Born Gallery

Now, not every single year had a popular candy hit store shelves, but the vast majority of years between 1936 and 2000 had something sweet arrive on the scene. The 1930s and ‘40s, for instance, saw the arrival of classic chocolate confections kids today still know and love, such as Hershey’s Miniatures, M&M’s and the Almond Joy.

As time went on, the candies got fruitier and kitschier. The ‘50s and ‘60s were playful with candy necklaces, Pixy Stix, Lemonheads and Charms Blow Pops, while the 1970s, ‘80s and ‘90s innovated with packaging, playfulness and interactivity with candies like Pop Rocks, Bubble Tape and the Baby Bottle Pop. So what candy shares your birth year? Keep reading to find out!