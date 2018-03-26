Morning buzz: Backyard Beans Coffee named to Food & Wine magazine's 'Best Coffee in Every State'

Backyard Beans Coffee, a recognizable name for those who shop at the Emmaus Farmers Market, has been named to Food & Wine magazine’s “Best Coffee in Every State” list.

The list spotlights the best of each state, choosing locally owned coffee brewers that are truly passionate about their product, have loyal followings and serve as a popular hangout for java fans. One coffee company per state was chosen, with several “also try” mentions.

For Pennsylvania, Lancaster’s Passenger Coffee was named the state’s best and Backyard Beans was listed as an “also try.” Here’s the list: www.foodandwine.com/news/coffee/best-coffee-america.

Backyard Beans is a micro-lot roasting company owned and operated by Matt Adams and his wife, Laura, in Lansdale, Montgomery County. They are also planning to open a coffee shop in Bethlehem soon.

Backyard Beans has also been a popular vendor at the Emmaus Farmers Market for the past few years.

Food & Wine is a monthly magazine, with a circulation of about 950,000. The magazine features recipes, cooking tips, travel information, restaurant reviews, chefs, wine pairings and seasonal/holiday content.

