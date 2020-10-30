  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

More than three times as many students opt for home schooling in Anne Arundel as the school system adjusts to online learning

October 30, 2020 | 7:00am
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
Naomi Harris
Courtesy Photo

This school year, the system reported lower enrollment numbers as parents searched for alternatives.