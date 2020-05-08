Narinder Nanu/AFP Getty
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

More rigorous study of hydroxychloroquine is getting underway with help of Cook County health researchers

May 8, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Narinder Nanu/AFP Getty

New hydroxychloroquine study aims for more rigor.