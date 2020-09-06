  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

As more people leave New York, market for real estate booms in northeastern Pa.

September 6, 2020
From www.mcall.com
By
Jon O'Connell
Mike Mergen / Bloomberg

Real estate sales are up in northeastern Pa. as many people move out of New York