More New Restaurants Opening Now Than Over 18 Months Ago!

Charlotte, NC – Noble Smoke

Charlotte’s largest smokehouse is expanding to Optimist Hall in early 2022, Noble Food & Pursuits announced Thursday in a news release. Noble Smoke will offer its premium, hickory-smoked meats and savory sides from a 527-square foot stall at the food hall. The restaurant plans to bring heartfelt Southern barbecue to the popular location.

Cedar Rapids, IA – O’s Grill

O’s Grill, a popular food truck option in Cedar Rapids, has announced plans to open a permanent location in northeast Cedar Rapids. In a social media post, owner Otmane Benjilany posted a photo of a “Coming Soon” sign at its new location, 3911 Center Point Rd. NE. Benjilany told The Gazette he hopes to open the new location by mid-October.

St. Louis, MO – Namaste Restaurant & Bar

If you want to succeed in the restaurant business, it’s typically wise to bring a popular cuisine to a neighborhood lacking it. That’s exactly what the Chuhan family is doing with Namaste Restaurant & Bar, a Nepalese and Indian restaurant slated to open in mid-October at 4915 Hampton in St. Louis Hills.

Clovis, CA – Russo’s Restaurants

Russo’s New York Pizzeria, the only authentic New York-style, Italian restaurant, and pizzeria franchise concept, is set to open its first location in Fresno market later this year. The restaurant located at 1845 Herndon Ave, Ste. C Clovis, Ca 93611 will feature the restaurant’s updated casual dining layout that includes an open-pizza concept station for guests to watch Russo’s chefs prepare their hand-tossed pizzas and homemade meals fresh from scratch. The new design also allows the convenience for guests to choose take-out or delivery. This will be the first of five locations in development that is scheduled for the Fresno market by Don & Katharina Haines.

Edina, NM – AMA Sushi

A new sushi restaurant will open at 50th & France this fall. AMA Sushi, offering Japanese and Tibetan cuisine, will open at the site of Hana Bistro, which permanently closed earlier this year. The restaurant is the second for Sonam Nyorie, owner and executive chef of the Northeast Minneapolis-based restaurant MOMO Sushi.

Oakwood, GA – Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders

Hall County residents will soon have another fast-food chicken option in Oakwood. Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders is set to open in the next few weeks at 3525 Thurmon Tanner Parkway, just south of Mundy Mill Road, spokeswoman Ilene Lieber said. The restaurant is hiring 60-70 workers, with available jobs listed on its website. Huey Magoo’s is taking over the old Steak ‘n Shake location, which closed in fall 2020. The 3,500-square-foot restaurant, which will feature a drive-thru and indoor seating, offers chicken tender plates, sandwiches and salads.

