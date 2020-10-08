More New Restaurants Opening After COVID!

( RestaurantNews.com ) Flhip.com has released its latest restaurant openings report, providing restaurant vendors with a sampling of fresh sales and marketing leads that can be found on their website.

Raleigh, NC – Lonerider Brewing Company

Downtown Raleigh Restaurant Week begins today, Oct. 2, and runs through Oct. 11 – and we could not ask for better weather for the kick-off weekend! That also means there will be TWO Saturdays during DTR Restaurant Week where the Downtown Raleigh Alliance will host Dine Out Downtown – two blocks of Fayetteville Street will be closed with socially distanced tables for you to safely enjoy your takeout while still dining out in downtown

Nashville, TN – Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen

Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen is bringing the Southern cook’s well-known Southern Fried Chicken and Ooey Gooey Butter Cake to Opry Mills this month. The 406-seat family style restaurant is slated to open Oct. 26 adjacent to the Opry Mills Mall, and intends to hire more than 200 employees. It will be open seven days a week for lunch and dinner.

Madison, WI – Shake Shack

National chain Shake Shack is coming to Madison, the company announced this week. Planned for an October opening, the restaurant will be located in the Hilldale Shopping Center. Wisconsin’s only other Shake Shack location is in Milwaukee. Shake Shack was started in 2004, and has more than 250 locations globally across 16 countries, with 170 Shake Shacks in 27 U.S. states.

Saint Petersburg, FL – Anju

By now, plenty of Tampa Bay diners are familiar with their crispy, crunchy Korean-fried chicken wings. Their bulgogi and queso-topped tater tots have amassed something akin to a cult following. And for the past few years, Anju Korean Gastrotruck has been a regular appearance at food festivals, weddings, office parties and local breweries. Starting next week, the couple behind the popular food truck will open their first standalone restaurant, Anju, in St. Petersburg.

Oklahoma, OK – Bar K

Check this out, pet owners! A new dog park, bar, and restaurant is coming to OKC in the Boathouse District. Bar K will open in 2021 and one of the owners David Hensley joined News 9 on Saturday to talk about the spot and give everyone a sneak peek at what to expect. If you would like to preview the Bar K, there is an event being held on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 800 Riversport Dr. Admission is free and of course dogs are welcome.

Boise, ID – Alpine Pizza

After sitting empty for more than 18 months, the former PizzalChik restaurant space in west Boise will be reborn soon – with its own spin on Italian pies. Alpine Pizza is on track to debut by the end of October, owner Griffin Daudt said, “I’d like to be open by the first Boise State home game.” A “coming soon” banner in front of the building promises pizza, beer and wine. But Alpine Pizza, 7330 W. State St., will serve more than standard fare.

