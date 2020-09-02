More NEW restaurants are opening during Covid-19!

( RestaurantNews.com ) Flhip.com has released its latest restaurant openings report, providing restaurant vendors with a sampling of fresh sales and marketing leads that can be found on their website.

Zanesville, OH – Texas Roadhouse

A long-awaited Zane Street location of Texas Roadhouse slated to open in October will bring hundreds of jobs to the Zanesville community and safe options for customers dining in or carrying out.

McLean, VA – HAN Palace

HAN Palace originally wanted to open its Tysons spot in April, but then the coronavirus pandemic hit Northern Virginia. Now, the restaurant is looking to start serving its “traditional” Cantonese brunch and all-day dim sum in a few weeks. HAN Palace will have a bar, indoor dining and patio seating at the same building (7900 Westpark Drive) that houses Bourbon Coffee and Ahra Kitchen.

Hutchinson, KS – Chicken N Pickle

Chicken N Pickle, a celebrated game complex from Kansas City with a rotisserie chicken restaurant, will open next year in Grand Prairie, the company announced this week. Combining pickleball courts with other sports and a play yard, Chicken N Pickle is a popular family and events center. The first Texas location opened this year in San Antonio.

Sonoma, CA – Folktable

Chef Casey Thompson’s new Folktable restaurant will be popping up at the Cornerstone Sonoma Sunset Outdoor Test Kitchen on weekends starting Aug. 29. Every weekend guests will get to sample the foods she will eventually be serving at Folktable, which is planned for a full opening this fall.

Perris, CA – Mountain Mike’s Pizza

Mountain Mike’s Pizza has continued its expansion across the Inland Empire, with the pizza chain recently opening its first Perris location. Though the dining room has yet to open due to novel coronavirus pandemic restrictions, the new location features the chain’s most updated restaurant design with a large party room, an outdoor patio and big screen TVs throughout the dining room.

Delray Beach, FL – Lionfish

At the start of the year, restaurant and nightclub developer Andy Masi planned to open a spinoff of his award-winning San Diego restaurant, Lionfish, in downtown Delray Beach in the spring. That was then.

